How to Watch Warriors-Suns Game On Tuesday

In a battle between two of the top teams in the Western Conference, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will travel to the desert on Tuesday to take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Coming off their run to the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns were unable to reclaim their Western Conference champion title last season, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals. On the other side of things though, the Warriors made quick work of the Mavericks, reaching the NBA Finals and capturing their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

The Warriors and Suns have begun the 2022-23 season looking like top-tier teams once again, as they both enter this game with 2-1 records.

Starting with the Warriors, they continue to have one of the most balanced offenses in the entire league and that is in large part thanks to 2022 Finals MVP and eight-time All-Star Stephen Curry, who only seems to be getting better with age.

Curry is averaging 33.3 points per game through three games so far this season and the Warriors as a whole are one clicking offensively, as they rank ninth in the league in offensive rating.

For the Suns, Devin Booker and Chris Paul continue to make up one of the better backcourt duos in the entire league and they have done a great job spreading the wealth offensively, as they currently rank fourth in the league in assists per game in large part thanks to Chris Paul and his 10.3 assists per game average to begin the year.

You never know what is going to happen when two championship contending teams play one another and on Tuesday night, we could very well be getting an early preview of this year’s Western Conference Finals matchup!

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Tuesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

WHO: Golden State Warriors (2-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1)

Golden State Warriors (2-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 25, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Suns

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 130-125 victory at home over the Sacramento Kings this past Sunday night.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off of a 112-95 victory on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Sunday night.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has recorded at least 33 points and has made at least four threes in all three of Golden State’s games this season.

Devin Booker is averaging 32.0 points per game through the Suns’ first three games this season and has scored 30-plus points twice.

The Warriors and Suns split their four meetings during the 2021-22 regular season with both teams winning one game at home and on the road.

Last Matchup:

March 30, 2022 - Suns 107, Warriors 103

With Stephen Curry out, Jordan Poole recorded a game-high 38 points for the Golden State Warriors, but it was not enough to get past the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco. Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each recorded 22 points, as the Suns’ starting-five combined to score 85 of their 107 total points in the game. While the Warriors did outscore Phoenix by 18 points from the three-point line, they also had 21 total turnovers in the game compared to just 14 by the Suns.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League) - OUT, Ryan Rollins (G League) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) - OUT

Suns: Jae Crowder (not with team) - OUT, Ish Wainright (back) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 33.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 33.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists

, 6-0 guard: 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 32.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 32.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds F Cam Johnson , 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225.5 total points.

What to watch for:

Stephen Curry has not scored below 33 points in any game this season.

Chris Paul has not recorded less than 9 assists in any game this season.

The Suns are 144-111 all-time against the Warriors.

Golden State is currently averaging 125.3 points per game this season, second-best in the NBA, and Phoenix is currently allowing an average of 104.3 points per game to their opponents, fourth-best in the NBA.

