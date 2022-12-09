How to Watch Hawks-Nets Game On Friday

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) and Brooklyn Nets (14-12) will play each other on Friday night in Brooklyn. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Winning eight of their last eleven games, the Brooklyn Nets are beginning to look like the title contenders many thought that they could be entering the year, but they will face a tough task on Friday night against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks have struggled at times defensively, but they are a very talented offensive team when they are at full-strength. Unfortunately, that will not be the case when they take on Brooklyn, as John Collins and Dejounte Murray, two of their top scoring options, will be sidelined due to ankle injuries.

A lot of pressure will not only be placed on Trae Young to carry this team, but AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson as well, two young talents that have stepped up for this team in recent weeks. The good news for Atlanta is that Bogdan Bogdanovic is back and will once again step into his role as a key scoring option out on the perimeter.

The Nets have been rolling as of late thanks to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s offensive production, but the story this season for Brooklyn has been about their defense.

They have one of the top defensive rotations in the league and with both T.J. Warren and Ben Simmons back from injuries, the Nets have a chance to become one of the best overall defensive teams in the league heading into 2023.

If they can stay healthy, and it is a big “if” given the amount of times they have had to change their rotations through the years, the Nets can compete for a championship and they have shown that over the last couple of weeks.

Will Brooklyn stay hot with yet another win or will the depleted Hawks hold strong and pick up a key road victory?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Hawks vs. Nets

WHO: Atlanta Hawks (13-12) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12)

Atlanta Hawks (13-12) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 9, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 9, 2022 WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Hawks vs. Nets

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off of a 113-89 loss on the road against the New York Knicks.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 122-116 win at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks are 5-7 on the road this season and the Nets are 9-5 at home.

The Nets are one of the top shooting teams in the league this season, as they are averaging 49.7 percent from the floor as a team, the second-best mark in the NBA.

Brooklyn won two of their three meetings against Atlanta a season ago, outscoring the Hawks by 10 points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

April 2, 2022 - Hawks 122, Nets 115

While Kevin Durant went for 55 points and Kyrie Irving scored 31 points, the Nets were unable to get past Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young also had a great game with 36 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists. Outside of Durant and Irving, the Nets shot just 11-39 (28.2%). Atlanta only turned the ball over 6 total times in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Hawks: John Collins (ankle) - OUT, Dejounte Murray (ankle) - OUT, Trent Forrest (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE, De’Andre Hunter (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Nets: Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-1 guard: 27.2 points, 9.5 assists

, 6-1 guard: 27.2 points, 9.5 assists G/F AJ Griffin , 6-6 guard/forward: 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds F De’Andre Hunter (Q) , 6-8 forward: 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds F Jalen Johnson , 6-9 forward: 4.8 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 4.8 points, 3.4 rebounds C Clint Capela, 6-10 center: 11.7 points, 12.2 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G/F/C Ben Simmons , 6-10 guard/forward/center: 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-10 guard/forward/center: 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-4 forward: 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 23.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 23.0 points, 4.1 rebounds C Nic Claxton, 6-11 center: 11.8 points, 8.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 7-point favorites over the Hawks as of Friday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 228.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Hawks currently rank 19th in the league in offensive rating and 14th in the league in defensive rating.

The Nets currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 13th in the league in defensive rating.

Atlanta is 103-85 all-time against Brooklyn.

The Hawks are currently averaging 113.0 points per game this season, 15th in the NBA, and the Nets are only allowing an average of 110.3 points per game to their opponents, 10th in the NBA.

