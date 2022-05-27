How to Watch Heat at Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Friday

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will play Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

No matter what happens in Game 6 on Friday night, this Eastern Conference Finals series has been one of the weirdest conference finals series of all-time.

There has been little to no consistency from either side in this one, as these two teams continue to trade back-and-forth blowout victories with one another. Injuries have played a big role in this series and for Miami, they could once again limit their ability to potentially stay alive in this series heading into Friday's game in Boston.

In Game 5 without Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat looked locked in and ready to play defensively, holding the Boston Celtics to just 37 first-half points. However, the Heat were unable to take advantage of their stellar defensive performance through two quarters, as they themselves only had 42 points at halftime.

Both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler have been playing through injuries and throughout the first part of this game, it was very clear to see that these injuries were continuously nagging them. Heading into the second-half, the Boston Celtics emerged from their locker room with new energy and they dismantled Miami in both the third and fourth quarters.

The Celtics outscored the Heat 56-38 in the second-half of Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and pull within one victory from their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2010.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 47 points in this game, single-handedly outscoring the entire Miami Heat’s starting unit, which combined to score 42 total points.

Now set to host Game 6 on their home floor in front of a sold out, rowdy Boston crowd, the Celtics will finally look to break their string of four straight series losses in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Does Miami have any fight left in them or will the 2022 NBA Finals matchup be set on Friday night?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics

WHO : Miami Heat (2-3) vs. Boston Celtics (3-2)

: Miami Heat (2-3) vs. Boston Celtics (3-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 6 (Celtics lead 3-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 6 (Celtics lead 3-2) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 27

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 27 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. Celtics

The Celtics and Heat faced off three times during the regular season with Boston winning two of the three games played by an average margin of 23.5 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5).

Boston is 33-16 at home this season and Miami is 27-21 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 5?

May 25, 2022 - Celtics 93, Heat 80

Down by 5 points at halftime, the Celtics opened the second-half on an 8-0 run and outscored Miami 56-38 in the second-half altogether to take a 3-2 series lead with a 93-80 road victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way with a combined 47 points, as Derrick White stepped up into a huge role off-the-bench on both ends of the court, finishing with 14 points, 5 assists and 2 steals. As for Miami, they shot just 31.9% from the floor as a team and they only got a combined 42 points from their starters.

Key Stats From Game 5:

Miami went 7-45 (15.6%) and Boston went 10-33 (30.3%) from three-point range in Game 5.

The Heat turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 14 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 15 times that resulted in 17 points for Miami.

The Celtics recorded 24 assists on a total of 33 made shots (72.7%), whereas the Heat recorded 14 assists on a total of 30 made shots (46.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Marcus Smart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (Q) , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 8.5-point favorites over the Heat as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 201 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second-time in the last three seasons.

The Boston Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2010.

The Celtics (17) and Heat (3) have combined to win 20 NBA championships.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Miami is 46-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 51-17 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Heat have played a total of 28 playoff games and four playoff series all-time. The Heat are 15-13 against the Celtics in the playoffs, including this postseason, and Miami is 3-1 against Boston in playoff series, including being 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, beating them in 2012 and 2020 to advance to the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball