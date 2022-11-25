How to Watch Jazz-Warriors Game On Friday

While they have struggled this season, the Golden State Warriors have been dominant at home and they will look to pick up another momentum-building win on Friday night when the Utah Jazz come to town.

Currently 8-1 at home on the season, the Warriors have compensated for their road struggles on their home floor, outscoring their opponents by an average of about 11.0 points per game.

Stephen Curry has put up MVP-like numbers thus far this season, Klay Thompson is beginning to find his shot and Andrew Wiggins continues to impress on the wing, but the Warriors have not looked as confident defensively this season and their second-unit is still a work-in-progress.

Wins have not come easily for them and another one will not come easy against the Utah Jazz, who have been one of the biggest surprises this year.

Trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic this past offseason, the Jazz looked to be entering a rebuild, but Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and the rest of this team have really stepped up and have looked like a solid, playoff-contending team early on.

However, they have dropped five of their last seven games, including three of their last four on the road, after beginning the season 10-3. Now 12-8, a road win against the Warriors would do wonders for the Jazz.

Can Utah get a big road win or will Golden State once again show their brilliance at home against a younger, less-experienced team?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Jazz vs. Warriors

WHO: Utah Jazz (12-8) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-10)

Utah Jazz (12-8) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-10) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 25, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 25, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Jazz vs. Warriors

The Utah Jazz are coming off of a 125-116 loss at home against the Detroit Pistons.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 124-107 win at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors are one of the best teams in the league at home this year, as they have posted an 8-1 record in Chase Center.

The Jazz are a dangerous team from the three-point line, as they are shooting 37.4 percent from deep this year, the eighth-best percentage in the league right now.

Golden State defeated Utah in three of their four regular season meetings a year ago despite the Jazz outscoring the Warriors by 13 points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

April 2, 2022 - Warriors 111, Jazz 107

With no Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole stepped up for the Warriors, combining to score 67 points on 14-32 (43.8%) from three-point range. Draymond Green also put together a really nice all-around performance against Utah in this game, as he finished with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and a block. For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley Jr. combined to score 52 points and Utah was outscored by 15 points from the perimeter.

Latest Injury News:

Jazz: Johnny Juzang (wrist) - OUT, Rudy Gay (hand) - OUT, Mike Conley Jr. (leg) - OUT, Leandro Bolmaro (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Jordan Clarkson , 6-4 guard: 19.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-4 guard: 19.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists G Collin Sexton , 6-1 guard: 13.1 points, 2.4 assists

, 6-1 guard: 13.1 points, 2.4 assists F Lauri Markkanen , 7-0 forward: 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds F/C Kelly Olynyk, 6-11 forward/center: 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists

, 6-2 guard: 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 6.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Jazz as of Friday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 237.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Jazz currently rank 6th in the league in offensive rating and 22nd in the league in defensive rating.

The Warriors currently rank 13th in the league in offensive rating and 24th in the league in defensive rating.

Utah is 114-81 all-time against Golden State.

The Jazz are currently averaging 117.4 points per game, 4th in the NBA, and the Warriors are averaging 116.2 points per game, 6th in the NBA.

