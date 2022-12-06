How to Watch Lakers-Cavaliers Game On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) and Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9) will play each other on Tuesday night in Cleveland. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Playing against his former team in Cleveland on Tuesday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to stay hot against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Winning eight of their last ten games, including three straight, the Lakers have rapidly turned a messy 2-10 start to the new season into something they can work with at 10-12.

James is once again the leader of the Lakers, but Anthony Davis has been on a tear lately and he is coming off of a historic 55-point night this past Sunday.

Playing against a more formidable frontcourt though, Davis will be the center of attention defensively for the Cavaliers, especially if Jarrett Allen is able to suit up after missing the team’s last five games with a back injury.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA this season, as they are averaging a combined 50.6 points and 12.6 assists per game.

With Evan Mobley continuing to emerge as one of the better power forwards in the league, the Cavaliers have proven that they are a young and rising team that cannot be overlooked in this league.

Can the Lakers get yet another impressive victory or will the Cavaliers, who have been dominant at home, spoil LeBron’s return to Cleveland?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9)

Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 6, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 130-119 win on the road against the Washington Wizards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off of a 92-81 loss on the road against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers are 4-6 on the road this season and the Cavaliers are 10-1 at home.

The Cavaliers are the league’s best defensive teams this season, as they are only allowing their opponents to score an average of 105.0 points per game, first in the NBA.

Cleveland already beat Los Angeles 114-100 earlier this season on November 6.

Last Matchup:

November 6, 2022 - Cavaliers 114, Lakers 100

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell showed why they are one of the best backcourts in the league the last time they played the Lakers, scoring a combined 57 points. As a team, Cleveland outrebounded Los Angeles 48-43 and they outscored the Lakers by 20 points from the free-throw line. LeBron James had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists against his former team.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE, LeBron James (ankle) - PROBABLE

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio (knee - ACL) - OUT, Dean Wade (shoulder) - OUT, Dylan Windler (ankle) - OUT, Jarrett Allen (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 4.2 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 4.2 points, 3.9 rebounds G Dennis Schroder , 6-3 guard: 7.9 points, 4.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 7.9 points, 4.1 assists G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds F LeBron James (P) , 6-9 forward: 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists

, 6-9 forward: 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists F/C Anthony Davis (P), 6-10 forward/center: 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds

PROJECTED CAVALIERS STARTERS:

G Darius Garland , 6-1 guard: 22.2 points, 7.7 assists

, 6-1 guard: 22.2 points, 7.7 assists G Donovan Mitchell , 6-1 guard: 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-1 guard: 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists F Lamar Stevens , 6-6 forward: 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds F Evan Mobley , 7-0 forward: 15.0 points, 9.2 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 15.0 points, 9.2 rebounds C Jarrett Allen (Q), 6-11 center: 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Cavaliers are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Tuesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 224.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Lakers currently rank 22nd in the league in offensive rating and 11th in the league in defensive rating.

The Cavaliers currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 1st in the league in defensive rating.

Los Angeles is 68-52 all-time against Cleveland.

The Lakers are currently averaging 114.8 points per game this season, 11th in the NBA, and the Warriors are currently averaging 105.0 points per game, 1st in the NBA.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.