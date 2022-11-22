How to Watch Lakers-Suns Game On Tuesday

Two of the last three Western Conference champions will face off on late Tuesday night, as the Los Angeles Lakers will go to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns.

Beginning the season 2-10, the Lakers have won three straight games, but these three wins have come against struggling teams in the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James has not played since November 9 due to an adductor injury and in his absence, Anthony Davis has really stepped up, averaging 32.3 points, 16.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the floor over the team’s last four games without LeBron.

Lonnie Walker IV has also been putting together a sneaky good season that has gone unnoticed in Los Angeles, as he is averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game on the year.

For the Suns, injuries continue to pile up, as Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet are all out for this matchup, but their depth has stepped up and has been filling huge holes in the rotation.

Cameron Payne has done an excellent job as the team’s starting point guard with Chris Paul out, Torrey Craig has stepped up in the absence of Cam Johnson and Devin Booker continues to adjust his game accordingly to best aid the Suns’ chances of winning.

Phoenix has dropped just one game all year at home, giving them one of the best home court advantages in the league once again.

The Lakers are hot right now, but will they be up for the task on Tuesday night against the Suns, a team with high title aspirations?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Lakers vs. Suns

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (5-10) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-6)

Los Angeles Lakers (5-10) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-6) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 22, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 123-92 win at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off of a 116-95 win at home against the New York Knicks.

The Suns are currently 8-1 at home this season, tied for the best home record in the NBA.

The Lakers are the league’s worst three-point shooting team, as they are shooting just 31.2 percent from deep as a team this season.

Phoenix defeated Los Angeles in all four regular season meetings between these two teams a year ago, winning each game by an average of 17.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 5, 2022 - Suns 121, Lakers 110

With LeBron James sidelined, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points for Los Angeles, but Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 54 points for Phoenix, slightly outscoring the Lakers’ dynamic duo. The Suns’ depth also showed in this game against Los Angeles, as seven different players scored at least 9 points for Phoenix. The Lakers were outrebounded 53-46 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: Max Christie (Health and Safety Protocols) - OUT, Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) - QUESTIONABLE, LeBron James (adductor) - QUESTIONABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE

Suns: Jae Crowder (not with team) - OUT, Cameron Johnson (knee) - OUT, Chris Paul (heel) - OUT, Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds G Austin Reaves , 6-5 guard: 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 16.4 points, 2.2 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.4 points, 2.2 rebounds F LeBron James (Q) , 6-9 forward: 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists

, 6-9 forward: 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists F/C Anthony Davis, 6-10 forward/center: 25.6 points, 12.0 rebounds

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Cameron Payne , 6-1 guard: 14.1 points, 4.5 assists

, 6-1 guard: 14.1 points, 4.5 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists

, 6-5 guard: 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds F Torrey Craig , 6-7 forward: 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Tuesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has not yet been determined.

What to watch for:

The Lakers currently rank 28th in the league in offensive rating and 9th in the league in defensive rating.

The Suns currently rank 3rd in the league in offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.

Los Angeles is 146-113 all-time against Phoenix.

The Suns are currently averaging 115.1 points per game, 9th in the NBA, and the Pelicans are allowing an average of 114.2 points per game to their opponents, 19th in the NBA.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.