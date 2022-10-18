How to Watch Lakers-Warriors 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Tuesday

For some franchises, winning a championship changes the outlook culture of their organization. For the Golden State Warriors though, championships continue to define the dynasty that they have created.

Fresh off winning their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, the Warriors are prepared to host yet another ring and banner ceremony to open up the NBA season. On Tuesday, October 18, they will do just that when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to town to open up the 2022-23 NBA season.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led the charge yet again for Golden State last season and once again, they find themselves in a familiar spot at the top of the league entering a new year. For the Lakers though, success has been hard to come by since winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

Los Angeles has gone just 75-79 since the 2019-20 season and they failed to make the playoffs last year due to LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing chunks of time due to injuries. With Russell Westbrook still being a major question mark in this team’s plans as well, the Lakers enter the year as a major unknown across the league.

Could Los Angeles shock the NBA world and get things trending in the right direction right away or will Golden State continue to dominate their in-state rivals, adding more celebration to a night that will be all about pomp and circumstance?

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to begin and here is how to watch Tuesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-0)

Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-0) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 18, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons during the 2021-22 NBA season. They finished last year with a 53-29 record

The Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs for the seventh time in the last nine seasons last year after going 33-49, their worst record since the 2016-17 season.

The Warriors are 18-22 all-time at home in season openers.

The Lakers are 23-19 all-time on the road in season openers.

Golden State won three of the four games they played against Los Angeles last season, including two home games and one on the road.

Last Matchup:

April 7, 2022 - Warriors 128, Lakers 112

Playing the Lakers at home in one of their final games of the year, the Warriors took care of business thanks to Klay Thompson’s 33 points on 12-22 shooting, 6-10 from three-point range. Without LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, who is now a member of the Utah Jazz, led the way for Los Angeles with 40 points and 4 steals. The Warriors outscored the Lakers by 21 points from the three-point line and the Lakers outscored the Warriors by 19 points at the free-throw line.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: Dennis Schroder (finger) - OUT, Troy Brown Jr. (back) - OUT, Russell Westbrook (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Thomas Bryant (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Patrick Baldwin Jr. (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G Russell Westbrook (Q) , 6-foot-3 guard: 18.5 points. 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 18.5 points. 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists G Kendrick Nunn , 6-2 guard: 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds (2020-21 season stats)

, 6-2 guard: 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds (2020-21 season stats) F LeBron James , 6-9 forward: 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists

, 6-9 forward: 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists F Anthony Davis , 6-10 forward: 23.2 points. 9.9 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 23.2 points. 9.9 rebounds C Damian Jones, 6-11 center: 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 6-point favorites over the Lakers as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225 total points.

