How to Watch Mavericks-Pistons Game On Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks (10-10) and Detroit Pistons (5-18) will play each other on Thursday night in Detroit. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

In the only game being played on Thursday night in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons.

Coming off their close victory on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, the Mavericks will be looking to start a new win streak, as they lost their last four games prior to this battle with Golden State.

Overall this season, winning has not come easily for Dallas on the road, as they have just one win away from home on the year.

However, Luka Doncic has been dominant no matter where he has played, as Luka is the MVP favorite after the first month of the regular season and he will very likely earn Western Conference Player of the Month honors in a couple of days because of his dominant showing to begin the new year.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham being out indefinitely with a shin injury has weakened this team’s chances to win by a lot.

Detroit currently has the worst record in the league, but they do have some young, emerging talents in rookie Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey who continue to impress in their roles.

At time this year, Detroit has proven to be competitive and if Dallas ends up overlooking them, the Pistons could wind up escaping this game with their sixth win of the year.

Here is how to watch Thursday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

WHO: Dallas Mavericks (10-10) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18)

Dallas Mavericks (10-10) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 1, 2022

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 1, 2022 WHERE: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Pistons

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a 116-113 win at home against the Golden State Warriors.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off of a 140-110 loss at home against the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks are 1-7 on the road this season and the Pistons are 3-7 at home.

The Pistons currently lead the league in free-throws made and attempted per game, as they are averaging 21.0 made free-throws and 27.0 attempted free-throws per game.

Dallas defeated Detroit in both of their regular season games a year ago by an average of 24.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 6, 2022 - Mavericks 131, Pistons 113

Finding balanced scoring across the board, the Mavericks handled the Pistons easily the last time they met a season ago. Luka Doncic recorded a game-high 26 points on 8-21 shooting and he also had 8 rebounds, 14 assists and a steal. Nine different players scored at least nine points for Dallas. Cade Cunningham showed up to play for the Pistons in this one, recording 25 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, but the rest of the team struggled to get anything going, as Detroit was 54-46 in the paint and by 12 points from the perimeter.

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: NONE

Pistons: Cade Cunningham (shin) - OUT, Jaden Ivey (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists

, 6-7 guard: 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists G Spencer Dinwiddie , 6-5 guard: 17.0 points, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 17.0 points, 4.8 assists G/F Tim Hardaway Jr. , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds

PROJECTED PISTONS STARTERS:

G Killian Hayes , 6-5 guard: 7.3 points, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 7.3 points, 4.5 assists G Jaden Ivey (Q) , 6-4 guard: 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-4 guard: 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists F Bojan Bogdanovic , 6-7 forward: 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds F/C Marvin Bagley III , 6-11 forward/center: 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds

, 6-11 forward/center: 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds C Isaiah Stewart, 6-8 center: 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Pistons as of Thursday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 221.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Mavericks currently rank 13th in the league in offensive rating and 11th in the league in defensive rating.

The Pistons currently rank 25th in the league in offensive rating and 30th in the league in defensive rating.

Detroit is 42-39 all-time against Dallas.

The Pistons are currently averaging 109.1 points per game this season, 27th in the NBA, and the Mavericks are allowing an average of 107.6 points per game to their opponents, 4th in the NBA.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.