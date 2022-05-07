How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 3 on Saturday

Game 2 of this Western Conference Semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was an extremely physical battle that resulted in multiple injuries.

Just over three minutes into this game, Draymond Green found Gary Payton II for what should have been a wide-open layup attempt for the Warriors, but then Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks came out of nowhere to “contest” Payton’s shot, but he made full contact with the guard’s head and body.

Payton was airborne when this happened and as a result, he fell hard on his left arm, staying down on the ground in excruciating pain as the two teams had to be separated by the officials.

Play was halted and Payton was helped to the locker room visibly in a lot of pain, and the referees also sent Brooks to the locker room with a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 ejection. It was later revealed that Gary Payton II had suffered a fractured left elbow, meaning he is out indefinitely.

The very next possession, Draymond Green took an inadvertent elbow right to the face and left the game in the first quarter to receive stitches due to a right eye laceration.

For Memphis, Desmond Bane did not seem right all game long, as he had come into this matchup with a sore back and was constantly grabbing at his lower back in pain. His minutes and production were cut back a little as a result.

In the end, the Grizzlies came out on top in this physical battle 106-101 in a game that the Warriors seemed to give away in the end.

Ja Morant was absolutely fantastic for Memphis, finishing with 47 points and scoring the last 15 points of the game for the Grizzlies.

Golden State had no solution for Morant in this one and while this game really only came down to one possession, the Warriors made just two shots over the final three-and-a-half minutes of the game compared to Morant making four shots by himself over that stretch.

Now, even at 1-1 heading to San Francisco, Game 3 of this matchup is surely going to be extremely physical and we could end up seeing a lot of jawing back-and-forth between these two teams, especially since Gary Payton II is now out indefinitely with a left elbow fracture.

Will the Warriors defend home court and take a 2-1 advantage against the Grizzlies?

Here's how to watch Saturday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-1)

: Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-1) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 7

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 7 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : ABC

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with Memphis winning three of the four games played by an average of 13.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Warriors finished the regular season ranking third in points allowed per game (105.5).

Golden State is 34-10 at home this season and Memphis is 28-16 on the road, including the postseason.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 69.6 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 2?

May 3, 2022 - Grizzlies 106, Warriors 101

In what turned out to be an extremely physical game, the Grizzlies were able to escape Game 2 with a 106-101 win over the Warriors solely because of Ja Morant. The young superstar point guard went for 47 points, scoring the team’s final 15 points of the game. Morant became just the third player in NBA history to record multiple 45-point playoff games before turning 23-years-old, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Golden State outscored Memphis 60-42 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-49.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Golden State went 7-38 (18.4%) and Memphis went 14-45 (31.1%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 10 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 18 times that resulted in 15 points for Memphis.

The Warriors recorded 27 assists on a total of 40 made shots (67.5%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 17 assists on a total of 36 made shots (47.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Dillon Brooks (suspension) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Ziaire Williams , 6-8 forward: 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Xavier Tillman Sr., 6-11 center: 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 7-point favorites over the Grizzlies as of Saturday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not advanced to the Western Conference Finals since 2013 and the Golden State Warriors are looking to make the Western Conference Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 43-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, Memphis is 51-12, including the postseason.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have played a total of 8 playoff games and one playoff series all-time. Golden State won this series 4-2 back in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals en route to winning the 2015 NBA Finals and the Warriors are 5-3 all-time against the Grizzlies in the postseason, including this year.

