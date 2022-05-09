How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 4 on Monday

The first two games of this Western Conference Semifinals series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors ended up being very close and the outcome of each game was decided in the final few possessions of the game, but Game 3 was a completely different story.

Following their Game 2 loss in Memphis, a game in which the Warriors lost Gary Payton II to a fracture in his left elbow due to a hard foul by Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Golden State came out with fire and ready to play in Game 3.

Early on, Memphis had the hot hand, going 6-8 from three-point range to begin the game, but they quickly slowed down and Golden State got in a groove offensively.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 78 points in this one, helping elevate the Warriors to a massive 142-112 victory at home to take a 2-1 series lead.

As a team, Golden State shot 63.1% from the floor and 53.1% from three-point range, as their offense was as good as it could have been all night long.

As for the Grizzlies, they struggled to score against the Warriors’ 1-2-2 zone at times and to make matters worse in a 30-point loss, All-Star point guard Ja Morant left the game in the fourth quarter with some sort of a right knee injury.

Morant did not speak to the media after the game as a result of the injury and he was seen leaving the arena with a very visible limp every time he took a step. His status moving forward in this series is in doubt and his status for Game 4 reflects that.

Without their superstar guard, do the Grizzlies stand a chance against the Warriors who look like the Warriors of old after their Game 3 performance?

Here's how to watch Monday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (1-2) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-1)

: Memphis Grizzlies (1-2) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-1) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Warriors lead 2-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Warriors lead 2-1) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 9

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 9 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with Memphis winning three of the four games played by an average of 13.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Warriors finished the regular season ranking third in points allowed per game (105.5).

Golden State is 35-10 at home this season and Memphis is 28-17 on the road, including the postseason.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 70.6 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 3?

May 7, 2022 - Warriors 142, Grizzlies 112

If there was one word to describe Game 3 of this series, it would be “beatdown.” The Warriors cruised past the Grizzlies in this one, as their offense got extremely hot in the first-half and it stayed red-hot the rest of the game, as Golden State shot 63.1% from the floor and 53.1% from three-point range as a team. The Warriors also had a major edge on the interior once again, outscoring the Grizzlies 62-44 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-29.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Golden State went 17-32 (53.1%) and Memphis went 16-43 (76.2%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 16 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 17 times that resulted in 24 points for Memphis.

The Warriors recorded 34 assists on a total of 53 made shots (64.2%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 21 assists on a total of 40 made shots (52.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT, Otto Porter Jr. (hand) - PROBABLE

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Ja Morant (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Tyus Jones , 6-0 guard: 8.7 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-0 guard: 8.7 points, 4.4 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists G/F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 guard/forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 guard/forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Xavier Tillman Sr., 6-11 center: 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 10-point favorites over the Grizzlies as of Monday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 224.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not advanced to the Western Conference Finals since 2013 and the Golden State Warriors are looking to make the Western Conference Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 44-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, Memphis is 51-13, including the postseason.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have played a total of 9 playoff games and one playoff series all-time. Golden State won this series 4-2 back in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals en route to winning the 2015 NBA Finals and the Warriors are 6-3 all-time against the Grizzlies in the postseason, including this year.

