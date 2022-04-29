How To Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 6 On Friday

Game 5 of what has turned out to be a very intriguing series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies was electric, as the game won won with one second left on the clock.

Back-to-back games in this first-round series have now been decided by a game-winning basket, as Ja Morant flew through the air to give the Grizzlies a 111-109 victory in Game 5 thanks to a last-second layup.

Morant finished the game with 30 points for Memphis, scoring the last 13 points in the game for the Grizzlies. The first-time All-Star also finished with 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

In the fourth quarter alone, the league’s Most Improved Player scored 18 total points and was not about to let his team go back to Minnesota trailing 3-2 in this series.

As for Minnesota, Game 5 was a heartbreaking loss, especially since they played well almost the entire game on both ends of the floor.

Now, they head back home looking to even up this series to force one last game in Memphis.

Can the Timberwolves force a decisive Game 7 with a win on Friday night?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3)

: Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 6 (Grizzlies lead 3-2)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 6 (Grizzlies lead 3-2) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 29

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 29 WHERE : Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9).

Minnesota is 28-16 at home this season, compared to Memphis being 27-16 on the road, including the postseason this year.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined to average 64.0 points per game during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 5?

April 26, 2022 - Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109

In Game 5, the Memphis Grizzlies came back from down 13 points to win 111-109 and take a 3-2 series lead thanks to a game-winning layup by Ja Morant with one second left on the clock. Morant finished the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, as Karl-Anthony Towns was the “go-to-” guy for Minnesota, scoring 28 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the loss. Turnovers cost the Timberwolves a chance to take the lead in this series, as they turned the ball over 23 total times.

Key Stats From Game 5:

Minnesota went 14-33 (42.4%) from three-point range, as Memphis went 7-28 (25.0%).

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 17 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota turned the ball over 23 times that resulted in 23 points for Memphis.

The Timberwolves recorded 23 assists on a total of 37 made shots (62.2%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 24 assists on 39 made shots (61.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves: NONE

Grizzlies: Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Steven Adams (health protocols), Ziaire Williams (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds F/C Xavier Tillman Sr., 6-8 forward/center: 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds C Karl-Anthony Towns, 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 1-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 229 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not won a playoff series since 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004.

Anthony Edwards has stepped up for the Timberwolves in recent games, averaging 25.2 points per game since the end of the regular season.

Memphis is 50-11 this season when they score at least 110 points, including this postseason.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies have met in the NBA Playoffs.

