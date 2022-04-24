How To Watch Heat at Hawks Game 4 On Sunday

After dropping the first two games of this series, the Atlanta Hawks got back to playing their brand of basketball in Game 3, beating the Miami Heat 111-110 in Atlanta.

Leading by as many as 16 points at one point, the Heat collapsed in the fourth quarter, getting outscored by Atlanta 34-25 in the quarter.

Trae Young finished the game with 24 points and 8 assists for the Hawks, as Tyler Herro was the Heat’s leading scorer off-the-bench with 24 points.

Now, heading into Game 4 on Sunday, the Hawks face a scenario in which they can not only pull even in the series, but seize all momentum over the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks and Trae Young have battled adversity all season long and have found ways to progress as a team, which is why we should not count them out of this series against the Heat just yet!

Will the Hawks play with the same intensity from Friday’s game and come out fighting in Game 4 on Sunday?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. Hawks

WHO : Miami Heat (2-1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-2)

: Miami Heat (2-1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-2) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Heat lead 2-1)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Heat lead 2-1) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24 WHERE : State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. Hawks

The Hawks and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with Miami winning three games by an average of 11.3 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Hawks finished the regular season ranking second in offensive rating and sixth in points per game (113.9).

Atlanta is 29-14 at home this season and Miami is 24-18 on the road, including games played in the Play-In Tournament and Playoffs.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 22, 2022 - Heat 115, Hawks 105

Tyler Herro scored 24 points off-the-bench for the Heat and both Max Strus and Jimmy Butler each had 20 points, but the Hawks fourth quarter run gave them a slim one point victory on Friday night. Both the Hawks and Heat made the same amount of shots in Game 3, but Atlanta made three more free-throws than Miami, proving to be the difference in a very evenly fought game.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Atlanta went 17-21 (81%) and was +3 from the free-throw line.

The Heat turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 20 points for the Hawks. Atlanta turned the ball over 11 times that resulted in 17 points for Miami.

Miami recorded 30 assists on a total of 41 made shots (73.1%), whereas Atlanta recorded 23 assists on 41 made shots (56.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Hawks: Lou Williams (back) - OUT, Clint Capela (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Heat: Bam Adebayo (quad) - QUESTIONABLE, Kyle Lowry (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (toe) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo (Q), 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F De’Andre Hunter , 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Danilo Gallinari , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Onyeka Okongwu, 6-8 center: 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Hawks as of Saturday night.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 221 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three straight seasons now and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2020.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 47-12 this season when they score at least 105 points, Atlanta is 42-24 when scoring at least 105 points, including the postseason.

The Hawks and Heat have played a total of 15 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Hawks are 8-7 against the Heat in the postseason, including this year’s games, and Atlanta has won both playoff series they have played against the Heat.

