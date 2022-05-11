How to Watch Bucks at Celtics Game 5 on Wednesday

Has this playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics been good or what?

We are now through four games in this Eastern Conference Semifinals series and there really is no clear-cut favorite right now. Maybe you could make a case for the Celtics to currently have the upper hand since they own home court advantage, but both teams have gone 1-1 on their home floor in this series!

The Bucks won Game 1 on the road and then the Celtics won Game 2 to even things at 1-1. Then, Milwaukee won Game 3 late to take a 2-1 series lead and now, Boston is coming off an impressive Game 4 road victory on Monday night.

Down by seven points entering the fourth quarter, Boston outscored Milwaukee 43-28 in the final quarter of play and both Al Horford and Jayson Tatum were spectacular in this game.

The two forwards combined for 60 points, each scoring 30 points, and a total of 21 rebounds in Game 4. Horford’s energy on both ends of the floor has given the Celtics an edge on the interior and they have shown a lot of fight these last two games on the road.

As for Milwaukee, the absence of Khris Middleton has started to factor into the Bucks’s struggles offensively. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have had to do everything for this team on offense and as a result, they were heavily fatigued late in Game 4’s loss.

How the Bucks’ coaching staff handles the rotation in Game 5 will greatly affect the result in this game and now, there is little room for error on both sides.

Teams that go up 3-2 in a playoff series generally go on to win the series, which is why the Bucks and Celtics will each be energized and ready to go for a 48 minute fight on Wednesday night.

Which team will take a massive advantage in the series and pull within one win of the Eastern Conference Finals?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics

WHO : Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) vs. Boston Celtics (2-2)

: Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) vs. Boston Celtics (2-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 11

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 11 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks and Celtics faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning two games on their home floor.

The Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5), while the Bucks finished the regular season ranking third in offensive rating and third in points per game (115.5).

Boston is 31-14 at home this season and Milwaukee is 27-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP, has been unstoppable lately, averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and shooting 49.5% from the floor in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 4?

May 9, 2022 - Celtics 116, Bucks 108

The Boston Celtics earned a hard-fought Game 4 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but they won because of how well Al Horford played. Scoring 30 points on 11-14 shooting, 5-7 shooting from deep, and grabbing 8 rebounds, Horford was absolutely fantastic in this game for Boston. Jayson Tatum’s 30 points were also much-needed and the Celtics really stepped up defensively once again, limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ability to attack the rim late in the game. Milwaukee struggled shooting from deep, as they went just 9-27 (33.3%) from three-point range.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Boston went 14-37 (37.8%) and Milwaukee went 9-27 (33.3%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Bucks turned the ball over 8 times, resulting in 11 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 11 times that resulted in 17 points for Milwaukee.

The Celtics recorded 25 assists on a total of 42 made shots (59.5%), whereas the Bucks recorded 18 assists on a total of 39 made shots (46.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT, George Hill (abdominal) - PROBABLE

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists F/C Bobby Portis , 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds

, 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 5.5-point favorites over the Bucks as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com..

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 214.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons now, but they have not advanced to the NBA Finals since 2010.

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Milwaukee is 50-11 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 46-15 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less

The Bucks and Celtics have played a total of 43 playoff games and seven playoff series all-time. Boston is 23-20 against Milwaukee in the playoffs all-time and are 5-2 against Milwaukee in playoff series.

