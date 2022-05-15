How to Watch Bucks at Celtics Game 7 on Sunday

Entering this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, many anticipated this matchup possibly going the distance to a decisive Game 7.

Well, Game 7 of this series is upon us and there has been very little separation between these two teams as they are both 2-1 on the road and 1-2 at home.

Unlike other series, home court does not seem to matter between the Bucks and Celtics, which could spell trouble for the C’s heading into Game 7 in TD Garden.

However, Boston did just recently pick up a massive Game 6 victory with their backs up against the wall and facing elimination in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated in this game, scoring 44 points and racking up 20 total rebounds, but Jayson Tatum scored 46 points on 7-15 shooting from deep to give the Celtics everything they needed in the final quarter of play.

Tatum was spectacular in this game and both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown stepped up for the Celtics as well, scoring a combined 43 points.

For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton being out has been a nightmare for them not only because the All-Star is a big part of their offensive game plan, but because nobody has stepped up in his absence.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have continued to prove why they are two great All-Stars in this league, but no other players are contributing consistently on the offensive-end of the floor for Milwaukee, which is part of the reason why they were unable to come back in Game 6.

Now, everything is on the line for both teams heading into Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Can Boston make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth-time in the last six seasons or will Milwaukee keep their dreams of defending their title alive?

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics

WHO : Milwaukee Bucks (3-3) vs. Boston Celtics (3-3)

: Milwaukee Bucks (3-3) vs. Boston Celtics (3-3) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 7 (Series tied 3-3)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 7 (Series tied 3-3) WHEN : 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 15

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 15 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks and Celtics faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning two games on their home floor.

The Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5), while the Bucks finished the regular season ranking third in offensive rating and third in points per game (115.5).

Boston is 31-15 at home this season and Milwaukee is 28-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP, has been unstoppable lately, averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and shooting 49.5% from the floor in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 6?

May 13, 2022 - Celtics 108, Bucks 95

In a battle of greatness, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points and 20 rebounds for Milwaukee, as Jayson Tatum scored 46 points and had 9 rebounds for Boston. Outside of Antetokounmpo and Holiday, the rest of the Bucks’ roster shot just 36.6% from the floor. As for the Celtics, they outscored the Bucks by 30 points out on the three-point line, proving to be a massive difference in Game 6.

Key Stats From Game 6:

Boston went 17-43 (39.5%) and Milwaukee went 7-29 (24.1%) from three-point range in Game 5.

The Bucks turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 8 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 8 times that resulted in 10 points for Milwaukee.

The Celtics recorded 22 assists on a total of 38 made shots (57.9%), whereas the Bucks recorded 15 assists on a total of 36 made shots (41.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G Grayson Allen , 6-4 guard: 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 5-point favorites over the Bucks as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 206.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons now, but they have not advanced to the NBA Finals since 2010.

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Milwaukee is 51-11 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 47-16 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less

The Bucks and Celtics have played a total of 45 playoff games and seven playoff series all-time. Boston is 24-21 against Milwaukee in the playoffs all-time and are 5-2 against Milwaukee in playoff series.

