How To Watch Bucks At Bulls Game 3 On Friday

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks fell 114-110 at home to the Chicago Bulls, resulting in this first-round series being all knotted up at one game apiece heading to Chicago.

A complete reverse from Game 1 where the Bulls went down big early and had to try and claw their way back to pull even, Chicago took an early 9-0 lead on the Bucks in the first quarter and they ended up taking a 63-49 lead into halftime.

The Bucks made some adjustments in the second-half and were able to both pull within three points of Chicago, but DeMar DeRozan proved to be too much and he made sure to keep the Bulls far enough in front to win Game 2 on the road.

DeRozan finished the game with 41 points and 7 rebounds, lifting the Bulls past the Bucks late in the game. Whenever Chicago needed a big basket, DeMar DeRozan delivered for them and now we have an interesting series on our hands involving the defending champions!

As for Milwaukee, Game 2 was not only bad because they lost at home, but because Bobby Portis left the game early due to a right eye abrasion after taking an elbow from Bulls’ big man Tristan Thompson and then All-Star forward Khris Middleton left the game with left knee soreness.

Both players did not return to the game and after further examination in the locker room, it was reported that Khris Middleton is dealing with a sprained left MCL and will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

This could very well be a series-altering injury and with the Bucks looking banged up, Giannis Antetokounmpo will once again have to put his cape on and try to carry his team past the Bulls.

Who will win Game 3 on Friday and go up 2-1 in this series?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls

WHO : Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-1)

: Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-1) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Series Tied 1-1)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Series Tied 1-1) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 22

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 22 WHERE : United Center, Chicago, Illinois

: United Center, Chicago, Illinois TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Bulls

The Bulls and Bucks faced off four times during the regular season with Milwaukee winning every game by an average of 14.8 points.

The Bucks finished the regular season ranking 3rd in offensive rating and points per game (115.5), while the Bulls finished the regular season ranking 13th in offensive rating and points per game (111.6).

Chicago is 27-14 at home this season and Milwaukee is 24-17 on the road.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the regular season ranking second in the league in scoring (29.9 PPG) and he averaged 26.8 points per game against the Bulls during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 2?

April 20, 2022 - Bulls 114, Bucks 110

In what turned out to be a very tight game, the Bucks were unable to comeback against the Bulls, who led for almost the entire game. DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points were just too much for Milwaukee to overcome, as Chicago’s three All-Stars in DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic combined to score 85 of the team’s 114 total points. While they did outscore the Bulls 46-34 in the paint, the Bucks lost Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton to injuries during the game, limiting their rotations and overall productivity.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Milwaukee went 14-36 (38.9%) and Chicago went 12-25 (48%) from three-point range in Game 2.

The Bucks turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 19 points for the Bulls. Chicago turned the ball over 13 times that resulted in 13 points for Milwaukee.

The Bulls recorded 25 assists on a total of 44 made shots (56.8%), whereas the Bucks recorded 27 assists on 38 made shots (71.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Matt Thomas (leg) - OUT

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT, George Hill (abdominal) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G Grayson Allen , 6-4 guard, 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-4 guard, 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Alex Caruso , 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Zach LaVine , 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Bulls as of Friday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 222.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

DeMar DeRozan finished the 2021-22 season with 2,118 total points, the second-most points scored this season.

Milwaukee is 47-11 this season when they score at least 110 points; Chicago is 35-11 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs.

The Bulls and Bucks have played a total of 20 playoff games against one another, including this postseason, and four playoff series all-time. Milwaukee is 11-9 against Chicago in the playoffs and the teams are 2-2 in playoff series against one another.

