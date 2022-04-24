How To Watch Bucks At Bulls Game 4 On Sunday

On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 in Chicagoto take a 2-1 series lead.

Without Khris Middleton, who suffered a MCL injury in Game 2’s loss for Milwaukee, the Bucks outscored the Bulls by 30 points, led by Grayson Allen.

Off-the-bench, Allen scored 22 points on 5-7 shooting from three-point range, registering his best game of the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, as the Bucks held the Bulls’ three All-Stars of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to just 45 points on 46% shooting from the floor.

Chicago seemed to struggle all night long and they could never get in a groove offensively in Game 3. It was very clear to see that the Bucks were playing with a lot more energy, setting Sunday’s Game 4 up to be a quick turnaround that the Bulls must show up to.

Can the Bulls avoid dropping two straight games on their home court and even up this series with the defending champions in Game 4?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls

WHO : Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2)

: Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Bucks lead 2-1)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 4 (Bucks lead 2-1) WHEN : 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24

: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24 WHERE : United Center, Chicago, Illinois

: United Center, Chicago, Illinois TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Bulls

The Bulls and Bucks faced off four times during the regular season with Milwaukee winning every game by an average of 14.8 points.

The Bucks finished the regular season ranking 3rd in offensive rating and points per game (115.5), while the Bulls finished the regular season ranking 13th in offensive rating and points per game (111.6).

Chicago is 27-15 at home this season and Milwaukee is 25-17 on the road, including the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the regular season ranking second in the league in scoring (29.9 PPG) and he averaged 26.8 points per game against the Bulls during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 3?

April 22, 2022 - Bucks 111, Bulls 81

In what turned out to be a very lopsided game, the Chicago Bulls could never find their rhythm offensively. DeMar DeRozan was held to just 11 points after scoring 41 in the Bulls’ Game 2 victory in Milwaukee and Chicago simply looked fatigued in this game. The Bucks on the other hand came out with a ton of energy in Game 3 and their big lineup consisting of Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo caused a lot of problems for the Bulls on the interior. Milwaukee outrebounded Chicago 55-43 and they outscored the Bulls 46-30 in the paint.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Milwaukee went 15-41 (36.6%) and Chicago went 9-34 (26.5%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Bucks turned the ball over 10 times, resulting in 7 points for the Bulls. Chicago turned the ball over 13 times that resulted in 16 points for Milwaukee.

The Bulls recorded 22 assists on a total of 33 made shots (66.7%), whereas the Bucks recorded 27 assists on a total of 43 made shots (62.8%).

Latest Injury News:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Matt Thomas (leg) - OUT

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT, George Hill (abdominal) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists F/C Bobby Portis , 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds

, 6-10 forward/center: 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Alex Caruso , 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Zach LaVine , 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-6 forward: 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 4-point favorites over the Bulls as of Saturday night.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 219 total points.

What to watch for:

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons now and are coming off winning the NBA Finals in 2021.

DeMar DeRozan finished the 2021-22 season with 2,118 total points, the second-most points scored this season.

Milwaukee is 48-11 this season when they score at least 110 points; Chicago is 35-11 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs.

The Bulls and Bucks have played a total of 21 playoff games against one another, including this postseason, and four playoff series all-time. Milwaukee is 12-9 against Chicago in the playoffs and the teams are 2-2 in playoff series against one another.

Related stories on NBA basketball