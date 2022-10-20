How to Watch Bucks-76ers 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Thursday

Following their opening night defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers will go home for their home-opener as 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town.

The Bucks failed to defend their championship a season ago, losing to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and they will begin this year the same way they ended last season with Khris Middleton on the sideline due to a wrist injury.

In Middleton’s absence, not only will Antetokounmpo look to step up his play, but the Bucks will rely heavily on their wing depth with the likes of Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora. Pat Connaughton is also set to miss this game, leaving Milwaukee’s bench slightly unpredictable.

As for the 76ers, James Harden is coming off of a 35-point night against Boston and Joel Embiid is looking to continue his hot start to the season following a 26-point, 15-rebounds performance. Struggling late in their first game on offense, it will be interesting to see what adjustments the Sixers make heading into an important game against a team they could very well play in the postseason this year.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Thursday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers

WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-1)

Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 20, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 20, 2022 WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a season-opening 126-117 loss on the road to the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks went 51-31 last season and they failed to defend their championship in 2021, losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks are 116-103 all-time against the 76ers.

The Bucks won two of their three games against the 76ers last season by an average of 4.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

Mach 20, 2022 - Bucks 118, 76ers 116

Going for 40 points and 14 rebounds, Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and carried them to a victory over the 76ers despite Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tobias Harris combining for 83 points. Khris Middleton had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists for Milwaukee, as Jrue Holiday finished the game with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists. Trailing by eight points entering the final quarter of play, the Bucks outscored the 76ers 37-27 to come away with a two-point victory.

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: Joe Ingles (knee - ACL) - OUT, Pat Connauhgton (calf) - OUT, Khris Middleton (wrist) - OUT

76ers: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G Jrue Holiday , 6-foot-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists G Grayson Allen , 6-4 guard: 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds G/F Wesley Matthews , 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-11 forward: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

PROJECTED 76ERS STARTERS (2022-23 Regular Season Stats):

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 35.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-5 guard: 35.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 21.0 points, 2.0 assists

, 6-2 guard: 21.0 points, 2.0 assists F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 18.0 points, 2.0 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 18.0 points, 2.0 rebounds F P.J. Tucker , 6-5 forward: 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 26.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 4-point favorites over the Lakers as of Thursday morning, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225 total points.

What to watch for:

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season.

Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished second in the league in scoring during the 2021-22 season after averaging 29.9 points per game.

In their opening night loss to the Boston Celtics, 76ers’ guard James Harden scored a team-high 35 points on 9-14 shooting, 5-9 from three-point range.

76ers’ center Joel Embiid led the league in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 30.6 points per game.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.