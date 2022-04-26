How To Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 5 On Tuesday

Looking to avoid going down 3-1 in this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves fought hard in Game 4 over the weekend and came away with a slim 119-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to even this series at 2-2.

Ja Morant was held in check for most of the game by the Timberwolves, only going for 11 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists, but Desmond Bane turned in yet another big offensive performance for Memphis with 34 points on 8-12 shooting from deep.

As for Minnesota, D'Angelo Russell continued to struggle offensively, but the powerhouse duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 57 points on 15-31 shooting from the floor.

This first-round series has been as good as advertised and with both teams playing hard and physical each of the first four games, we should expect the final few games of this series to be “must-see TV!”

Now being a “Best-of-3” series, anything can happen and Game 5 is surely going to prove to be the turning point in this series.

Will the Grizzlies defend home court or will the Timberwolves pick up their second road win of this series to take a 3-2 lead?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2)

: Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5 WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26 WHERE : FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9).

Memphis is 31-12 at home this season, compared to Minnesota being 21-22 on the road, including the Postseason this year.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined to average 64.0 points per game during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 4?

April 23, 2022 - Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118

In Game 4, the Minnesota Timberwolves came away with a slim 119-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to a late, clutch free-throw shooting by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. These two stars finished with a combined 57 points for the Timberwolves, as Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks combined for 58 points for Memphis. As a team, Minnesota was +9 from the three-point line in this game.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Minnesota went 18-36 (50%) from three-point range, as Memphis went 15-32 (46.9%).

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 19 times, resulting in 19 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota turned the ball over 16 times that resulted in 16 points for Memphis.

The Timberwolves recorded 23 assists on a total of 35 made shots (65.7%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 31 assists on 42 made shots (73.8%).

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves: NONE

Grizzlies: Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds C Karl-Anthony Towns, 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 6-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Tuesday morning, according to Fanduel.com..

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 232.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not won a playoff series since 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004.

Anthony Edwards has stepped up for the Timberwolves in recent games, scoring at least 30 points in four of his last nine games, including the Play-In Tournament and this series against Memphis.

Memphis is 49-11 this season when they score at least 110 points, including this postseason.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies have met in the NBA Playoffs.

