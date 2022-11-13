How to Watch Nets-Lakers Game On Sunday

Two teams with high championship aspirations entering the year will meet on Sunday night in Los Angeles when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Los Angeles Lakers, but neither of these teams look anything like a championship contender right now.

The Nets have definitely improved since Steve Nash was replaced by Jacque Vaughn on the sideline, as they are 4-2 under Vaughn after Saturday night’s victory, but it is hard to pinpoint consistency outside of Kevin Durant on this roster.

Then again, when Durant is doing what he is doing, maybe the Nets do not really need much consistency.

Kevin Durant has been on a tear lately, as he has scored at least 26 points in every game this season and he became the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 25 points through the first 13 games of a new season, joining the likes of Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Michael Jordan (twice), Rick Berry and Elgin Baylor. That is a pretty good list to be a part of, as all of those players are NBA legends!

Going up against a poor Lakers team, Durant will once again look to show out offensively, especially given that Los Angeles is without LeBron James.

Suffering a groin/adductor injury against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Wednesday, James missed the Lakers’ game on Friday night, which resulted in the team’s tenth loss of the season already.

The Lakers look dysfunctional and lost right now, which is why change is inevitable and on the horizon for one of the league’s most decorated franchises.

Will the Lakers get back on track with a much-needed win against the Nets on Sunday or will Brooklyn pick up their third consecutive victory, beating both Los Angeles teams in a weekend trip out west?

Key Stats & Facts For Nets vs. Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 110-95 win on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 120-114 home loss against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Lakers’ LeBron James suffered a groin injury on Wednesday against the Clippers and has not played since.

The Nets have won 5 of their last 7 games and they are 4-2 under new head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Brooklyn and Los Angeles split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams winning on the road.

Last Matchup:

January 25, 2022 - Lakers 106, Nets 96

Without both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, James Harden was the lone contributor for the Brooklyn Nets the last time they took on the Los Angeles Lakers, as Harden finished the game with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. For the Lakers, LeBron James had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, as Malik Monk stepped up off-the-bench with 22 points. Despite losing, the Nets still outrebounded the Lakers 54-33 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Nets: T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT, Yuta Watanabe (ankle) - OUT, Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT, Seth Curry (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Lakers: Dennis Schroder (finger) - OUT, Thomas Bryant (finger) - OUT, LeBron James (adductor) - DOUBTFUL, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Edmond Sumner , 6-4 guard: 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds G Joe Harris , 6-6 guard: 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists

, 6-4 forward: 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-10 forward: 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists C Nicolas Claxton, 6-11 center: 12.2 points, 9.0 rebounds

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 15.7 points, 2.6 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 15.7 points, 2.6 rebounds F Troy Brown Jr. , 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds F Wenyen Gabriel , 6-9 forward: 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds F/C Anthony Davis (P), 6-10 forward/center: 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 3-point favorites over the Lakers as of Sunday morning, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has yet to be determined.

What to watch for:

The Nets currently rank 12th in the league in offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.

The Lakers currently rank 30th in the league in offensive rating and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

Nets’ Kevin Durant has scored at least 26 points in every single game this season and is just the fifth player in league history to score 25 or more points through the first 13 games of a new season, joining the likes of Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Rick Berry, Elgin Baylor and Michael Jordan (twice).

Los Angeles is 67-28 all-time against Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently averaging 110.6 points per game, 19th in the NBA, and the Los Angeles Lakers are allowing an average of 116.4 points per game to their opponents, 24th in the NBA.

