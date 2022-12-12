How to Watch Nets-Wizards Game On Monday

The Brooklyn Nets (16-12) and Washington Wizards (11-16) will play each other on Monday night in Washington, D.C. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Currently one of the hottest teams in the league right now, the Brooklyn Nets will be on the road Monday night to take on the Washington Wizards, a team that is currently trending downwards in the Eastern Conference.

With Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant all healthy again, the Nets have finally been able to find their footing early on this season and their bench is beginning to wake up with the likes of Seth Curry, Joe Harris and T.J. Warren becoming comfortable with their respective roles.

Confidence is very high for the Nets right now and while many would expect their offense to be near the top of the league in terms of efficiency given the talent level of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, it has been Brooklyn’s defense getting the job done in recent weeks.

Now having a chance to face a depleted Wizards team that is missing Bradley Beal, one of the most talented scorers in the league, the Nets could once again show their improvements on the defensive side of the floor.

Speaking of the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have stepped up in the absence of Bradley Beal, yet this team still has major question marks to answer in regards to their second-unit and what the future is looking like trending towards the trade deadline.

Washington certainly has enough talent to be an intriguing team in the Eastern Conference, but with all the other talented rosters surrounding them, the Wizards have had a really tough time differentiating themselves.

A win against Brooklyn though could be exactly what this team needs to get back on track and end their current six-game losing skid. Will the Nets get their 11th victory in their last 14 games, handing the Wizards their seventh consecutive loss in the process, or will the Wizards hold firm on their home floor?

Here is how to watch Monday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nets vs. Wizards

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (16-12) vs. Washington Wizards (11-16)

Brooklyn Nets (16-12) vs. Washington Wizards (11-16) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 12, 2022

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 12, 2022 WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Nets vs. Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 136-133 win on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

The Washington Wizards are coming off of a 114-107 loss at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nets are 6-7 on the road this season and the Wizards are 8-6 at home.

The Wizards are a strong rim-protecting team this season, as they are averaging 5.9 blocks per game, the fourth-best average in the league.

Brooklyn has won their first two meetings of the 2022-23 season against Washington by an average of 24.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

November 30, 2022 - Nets 113, Wizards 107

While Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 77 points for Washington, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 66 points, as the Nets escaped the Wizards by six points at home. Outside of Durant and Irving, the Nets did not receive much offensive production, but they did outscore the Wizards by 15 points from three-point range and they turned 14 Wizards’ turnovers into 12 points. Washington outrebounded Brooklyn 51-35 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Nets: Royce O’Neale (personal reasons) - OUT, Nic Claxton (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Wizards: Delon Wright (hamstring) - OUT, Rui Hachimura (ankle) - OUT, Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT, Anthony Gill (heel) - QUESTIONABLE, Monte Morris (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G/F/C Ben Simmons , 6-10 guard/forward/center: 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists

, 6-10 guard/forward/center: 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Joe Harris , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists C Nic Claxton (Q), 6-11 center: 11.8 points, 8.7 rebounds

PROJECTED WIZARDS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris (Q) , 6-2 guard: 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists

, 6-2 guard: 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists G/F Corey Kispert , 6-7 guard: 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds

, 6-7 guard: 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds F Deni Avdija , 6-9 guard: 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-9 guard: 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds F Kyle Kuzma , 6-9 forward: 8.6 points, 21.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 3.6 assists

, 6-9 forward: 8.6 points, 21.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 3.6 assists C Kristaps Porzingis, 7-3 center: 22.7 points, 9.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 5-point favorites over the Wizards as of Monday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 228 total points.

What to watch for:

The Nets currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

The Wizards currently rank 19th in the league in offensive rating and 21st in the league in defensive rating.

Brooklyn is 107-94 all-time against Washington.

The Wizards are currently averaging 110.8 points per game this season, 22nd in the NBA, and the Nets are currently allowing an average of 111.3 points per game to their opponents, 10th in the NBA.

