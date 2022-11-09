How to Watch Pelicans-Bulls Game On Wednesday

They may not be the two biggest names in the NBA, but the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls are two teams that could very well end up making the playoffs in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, this season.

On Wednesday night, these two teams will play in Chicago in a game that could wind up holding some late-season standings implications.

The Pelicans have dropped three of their last four games, two of which came on the road, but they are an elite-level offensive team that can beat you in many different ways. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram all have the capability to score at least 20 points every single night, which is why they are not an easy team to take down.

As for the Chicago Bulls, they are still awaiting the return of Lonzo Ball in their backcourt, who will only help bolster what is already one of the league’s best defensive rotations.

Defense is the identity of the Bulls right now and things seem to be going smoothly for them, especially with DeMar DeRozan having the ability to possibly lead the league in scoring.

Neither team is looking to drop another game early on in the season, which is why the Pelicans and Bulls have a lot to play for in this one.

How to watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

WHO: New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-6)

New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-6) WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 9, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 WHERE: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

United Center, Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Pelicans vs. Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off of a 129-122 loss on the road to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off of a 111-97 home victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan currently ranks 6th in the league in total points (285) and 19th in points per game (23.8 PPG).

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the best offensive teams in the league, as they currently rank first in points per game (118.5 PPG).

The Bulls and Pelicans split their two regular season meetings a year ago, as both teams won on their home floor.

Last Matchup:

March 24, 2022 - Pelicans 126, Bulls 109

Despite Zach LaVine going for 39 points on 12-23 shooting, the Bulls fell 126-109 in their last meeting against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The backcourt duo of Devonte’ Graham and CJ McCollum combined for 55 points for the Pelicans in this game, as Jonas Valanciunas also controlled the paint with 16 points and 19 rebounds, 3 of which came on the offensive-end of the floor. New Orleans outrebounded Chicago 43-33 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. (knee - ACL) - OUT, E.J. Liddell (knee - ACL) - OUT, Garrett Temple (personal reasons) - OUT, Larry Nance Jr. (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Coby White (quad) - OUT, Andre Drummond (shoulder) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-foot-3 guard: 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists G/F Herbert Jones , 6-8 guard/forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-8 guard/forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds F Brandon Ingram , 6-8 forward: 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-8 forward: 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists F Zion Williamson , 6-6 forward: 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 14.4 points, 10.3 rebounds

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Ayo Dosunmu , 6-5 guard: 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists

, 6-5 guard: 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists G Zach LaVine , 6-5 guard: 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists

, 6-5 guard: 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 23.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 forward: 23.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 16.4 points, 12.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Pelicans are currently 2-point favorites over the Bulls as of Wednesday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 232.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Pelicans currently rank 5th in the league in offensive rating, and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

The Bulls currently rank 18th in the league in offensive rating and 5th in the league in defensive rating.

Chicago is 25-19 all-time against New Orleans.

The Pelicans are currently averaging 118.5 points per game this season, 1st in the NBA, and the Bulls are currently allowing an average of 109.3 points per game to their opponents, 10th in the NBA.

