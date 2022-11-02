How to Watch Pelicans-Lakers Game On Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have not started the 2022-23 NBA season the way that they had hoped for and now, they will face a tough task on Wednesday night when the New Orleans Pelicans come to town.

Recently getting their first victory of the season, the Lakers will look to begin a win streak that could possibly get them back on track. New head coach Darvin Ham made a change to his starting lineup last game, moving nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to the bench, and it seemed to work out.

Westbrook had his best all-around game of the season coming off-the-bench for the Lakers and both LeBron James and Anthony Davis handled things in the starting rotation.

Against a stout and energized defensive team in the Pelicans though, Los Angeles will not be able to afford going down early on, especially with Zion Williamson’s and CJ McCollum’s abilities to take over games on the offensive-end of the floor.

With Brandon Ingram being out due to a concussion, others have stepped up for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is having a terrific start to his second NBA season and Naji Marshall has also stepped up in the absence of Ingram on the wing.

The Pelicans are quietly one of the better teams in this league on both ends of the floor and they will look to pick up their fifth win early on this season in Los Angeles. Can Zion Williamson and the Pelicans improve to 4-1 on the road this year or will LeBron James and the Lakers get their second consecutive win?

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

WHO: New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5)

New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5) WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Pelicans vs. Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off of a 112-91 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 121-110 win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis has recorded at least 22 points in all five games he has played in this season and has recorded three double-doubles.

The Pelicans are currently one of the league’s best three-point shooting teams, as they rank second in three-point shooting percentage (40.0%).

New Orleans defeated Los Angeles in all three meetings during the 2021-22 season by an average of 13.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 1, 2022 - Pelicans 114, Lakers 111

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram scored 29 points as the Pelicans took down the Lakers 114-111, promptly sealing New Orleans spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament a season ago. Not to mention, this loss basically took the Lakers out of contention for a playoff/Play-In Tournament spot. Los Angeles did make things close late in the game, but the Pelicans were able to convert at the free-throw line and leave Los Angeles with a win. LeBron James finished this game with 38 points on 13-23 shooting, 9-12 from the free-throw line.

Latest Injury News:

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. (knee - ACL) - OUT, EJ Liddell (knee - ACL) - OUT, Brandon Ingram (concussion) - OUT, Herbert Jones (knee) - PROBABLE, Dyson Daniels (ankle) - PROBABLE

Lakers: Dennis Schroder (finger) - OUT, Thomas Bryant (finger) - OUT, Anthony Davis (back) - QUESTIONABLE, Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) - PROBABLE, LeBron James (foot) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-foot-3 guard: 20.5 points, 7.2 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 20.5 points, 7.2 assists G/F Herbert Jones (P) , 6-8 guard/forward: 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-8 guard/forward: 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds F Trey Murphy III , 6-9 forward: 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds F Zion Williamson , 6-6 forward: 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds F Troy Brown Jr. , 6-6 forward: 30.3 points, 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 30.3 points, 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds F LeBron James (P) , 6-9 forward: 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists

, 6-9 forward: 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists F/C Anthony Davis (Q), 6-10 forward/center: 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Pelicans are currently 3-point favorites over the Lakers as of Tuesday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 229.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Pelicans currently rank third in the league in offensive rating and third in the league in field goal percentage (48.9%).

Lakers’ LeBron James is 1,171 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Los Angeles is 41-26 all-time against New Orleans.

The Pelicans are currently averaging 118.5 points per game this season, 3rd in the NBA, and the Lakers are currently allowing an average of 110.5 points per game to their opponents, 8th in the NBA.

