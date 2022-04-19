How To Watch Pelicans at Suns Game 2 On Tuesday

Coming off two straight wins in the Play-In Tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans quickly learned that facing the Phoenix Suns is nothing like what they had been used to!

From the opening tip of Game 1, the Suns controlled the pace of play and all the energy during the first-half, taking a 53-34 lead into halftime in a game that looked very much over.

However, the Pelicans settled down and got back to playing their game instead of the Suns’ game in the second-half, outscoring Phoenix 37-26 in the third quarter and then putting up a really good fight in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans ended up losing 110-99 in Game 1, but the fight they showed in the second-half was definitely an encouraging sight and could be the motivation the Pelicans need to make this series somewhat interesting.

As for the Suns, they did not play their best brand of basketball during the second-half of Game 1, but Chris Paul proved that he is one of the best point guards in NBA history and Devin Booker showed why he is going to make his first All-NBA team of his career.

The two All-Star guards combined for 55 points in this game and were the driving force offensively for the Suns.

While Phoenix is up 1-0 in this series, the second-half of Sunday night’s game definitely raises some eyebrows and could be a exactly kind of energy the Pelicans need in order to potentially steal a game or two in this series.

Will New Orleans come out with vengeance in Game 2 on Tuesday night?

WHO : New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0)

: New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2 WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 19

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 19 WHERE : Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Pelicans vs. Suns

The Pelicans and Suns faced off four times during the regular season with Phoenix winning three games by an average of 13.7 points.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking 5th in points per game (114.8) and 8th in points allowed per game (107.3). New Orleans ranked 21st in points per game (109.3) and 13th in points allowed per game (110.3)

Phoenix is 33-9 at home this season and New Orleans is 18-25 on the road, including the Play-In Tournament and Playoffs.

Brandon Ingram has been fantastic offensively as of late for the Pelicans, scoring a combined 75 points over New Orleans’ last three games.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 17, 2022 - Suns 110, Pelicans 99

In Game 1, the Suns outscored the Pelicans 50-38 in the paint. Chris Paul (30 points, 10 assists) and Devin Booker (25 points) led the way offensively for the Suns, as Deandre Ayton also had a solid showing offensively with 21 points and 9 rebounds. New Orleans outscored Phoenix 65-57 in the second-half and they outrebounded Phoenix 55-35. Turnovers cost the Pelicans big time in this game, as 14 turnovers resulted in 21 points for the Suns.

Key Stats From Game 1:

New Orleans went 9-23 (39.1%) and Phoenix went 10-28 (35.7%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Suns turned the ball over 10 times, resulting in 8 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans turned the ball over 14 times that resulted in 21 points for Phoenix.

The Pelicans recorded 20 assists on a total of 36 made shots (55.5%), whereas the Suns recorded 25 assists on 42 made shots (59.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (foot) - OUT, Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists F Herbert Jones , 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds F Brandon Ingram , 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists

, 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists F/C Jaxson Hayes , 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 9.5-point favorites over the Pelicans as of Tuesday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 221.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for the second straight season and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2021.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 50-6 this season when they score at least 110 points, New Orleans is 29-14 when scoring at least 110 points, including the playoffs.

The Pelicans and Suns have never met before this season in the NBA Playoffs before this season.

