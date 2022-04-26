How To Watch Suns at Pelicans Game 5 On Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns have been without Devin Booker since the second-half of Game 2 in this series against the New Orleans Pelicans and while they were able to win without their All-Star shooting guard in Game 3, New Orleans responded in Game 4 to even this series at 2-2.

The Pelicans beat the Suns 118-103 in a game that was controlled almost the whole time by New Orleans.

Without Booker, Phoenix’s offense has really struggled and to make matters even worse, Chris Paul followed up his 28-point performance in Game 3 with just 4 points on 2-8 shooting in Game 4’s loss.

Not only did the Suns struggle offensively, but the Pelicans have seemed to settle in against the Suns’ defense, as Brandon Ingram led the way with 30 points and New Orleans has continued to abuse Phoenix on the glass.

Outrebounding the Suns 48-39 in Game 4, 19-12 on the offensive glass, the Pelicans have controlled the interior in this series and as a result, they find themselves heading back to Phoenix for Game 5 in what is now a “Best-of-3” series.

Anything can happen with Devin Booker out and with New Orleans already proving they can win in Phoenix, Tuesday night’s game has suddenly turned into one of the most important games of the NBA Playoffs!

Can the Pelicans win back-to-back games and take a 3-2 lead in this first-round series?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Pelicans vs. Suns

WHO : Phoenix Suns (2-2) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-2)

: Phoenix Suns (2-2) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-2) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Series Tied 2-2)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Series Tied 2-2) WHEN : 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26

: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26 WHERE : Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Pelicans vs. Suns

The Pelicans and Suns faced off four times during the regular season with Phoenix winning three games by an average of 13.7 points.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking 5th in points per game (114.8) and 8th in points allowed per game (107.3). New Orleans ranked 21st in points per game (109.3) and 13th in points allowed per game (110.3)

Phoenix is 33-10 at home this season, including the Play-In Tournament, and New Orleans is 19-25 on the road.

Brandon Ingram has been fantastic offensively as of late for the Pelicans, averaging 29.3 points per game over his last six games.

What Happened In Game 4?

April 24, 2022 - Pelicans 118, Suns 103

In Game 4, the Suns could never get going offensively and the Pelicans seemed to have an answer for Phoenix on both ends of the floor. Not only did they score 118 points, the second-time they have scored at least 118 points in this series, but New Orleans held the Suns to just 103 points, just the second time this month they have been held to 103 or less points in a game. Scoring 30 points in Game 5, Brandon Ingram has now scored at least 30 points in three straight games this series, two of which have resulted in a win for New Orleans.

Key Stats From Game 4:

New Orleans went 6-24 (25%) and Phoenix went 7-27 (25.9%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Suns turned the ball over 13 times, resulting in 14 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans turned the ball over 9 times that resulted in 10 points for Phoenix.

The Pelicans recorded 20 assists on a total of 40 made shots (50%), whereas the Suns recorded 33 assists on 43 made shots (76.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (foot) - OUT, Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT, Devin Booker (hamstring) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists F Herbert Jones , 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds F Brandon Ingram , 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists

, 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists F/C Jaxson Hayes , 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-11 forward/center: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists F Cameron Johnso n, 6-8 forward: 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds

n, 6-8 forward: 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Pelicans as of Tuesday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for the second straight season and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2021.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 51-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, New Orleans is 31-15 when scoring at least 110 points, including the NBA Play-In Tournament and Playoffs.

The Pelicans and Suns have never met before this season in the NBA Playoffs before this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball