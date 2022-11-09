How to Watch Knicks-Nets Game On Wednesday

You never know what is going to happen in the “Battle of New York” and this season is no different with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets taking on one another early this season!

Kevin Durant and the Nets will host Julius Randle and the Knicks on Wednesday night in a game that could very much hold a ton of weight later on in the season. The Eastern Conference is stacked with talent and every win against other teams in the East matters a little more this year, which is why the Knicks and Nets will both be fighting for an early season win, and bragging rights, in this one.

The Nets will once again be without Kyrie Irving, who is currently suspended by the team, but they have remained competitive without him. Going 2-1 without Irving, the Nets could have gone 3-0 if it was not for a two-point Dallas Mavericks victory on Monday night.

Once again one of the top scorers in the league, Kevin Durant has been virtually impossible to stop on the offensive-end of the floor and second-year guard Cam Thomas has been a pleasant surprise in Irving’s absence, averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last three games.

On the other side of things, the Knicks have some momentum after a 13-point road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, a game in which Julius Randle made a career-high eight three-pointers.

The Knicks are beginning to figure things out offensively with Jalen Brunson as their primary ball-handler, which is why they have playoffs on their mind already in the Big Apple.

Two bitter rivals will renew their in-city rivalry on Wednesday night in Brooklyn in a game that means a lot to all of the players and fans that will pack the seats in Barclays Center!

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Knicks vs. Nets

WHO: New York Knicks (5-5) vs. Brooklyn Nets (4-7)

New York Knicks (5-5) vs. Brooklyn Nets (4-7) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 9, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Knicks vs. Nets

The New York Knicks are coming off of a 120-107 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 96-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Nets’ Kevin Durant has recorded at least 26 points in every game he has played in this season, including two games with a season-high 37 points.

The Knicks are one of the league’s best rebounding teams so far this season, as they currently rank second in the league in total rebounds per game (48.8 RPG).

Brooklyn won all four of their regular season meetings against New York last season by an average of 5.5 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 6, 2022 - Nets 110, Knicks 98

Recording 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Kevin Durant not only gave the Brooklyn Nets a 110-98 victory over their rivals in the New York Knicks, but he recorded his 17th career triple-double. Kyrie Irving also contributed offensively for the Nets in this one with 24 points, as Patty Mills and Seth Curry each scored 15 points on a combined 8-14 from three-point range. With Julius Randle on the sideline, Alec Burks (24 points) and RJ Barrett (23 points) ended up being the leading scorers for the Knicks, who shot just 38.6 percent from the floor in this game as a team.

Latest Injury News:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (knee) - OUT, Quentin Grimes (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Nets: T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT, Yuta Watanabe (ankle) - OUT, Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G Jalen Brunson , 6-foot-1 guard: 19.7 points, 7.3 assists

, 6-foot-1 guard: 19.7 points, 7.3 assists G RJ Barrett , 6-6 guard: 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds F Cam Reddish , 6-8 forward: 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds C Jericho Sims, 6-10 center: 1.2 points, 1.2 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G/F Ben Simmons , 6-10 guard/forward: 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists

, 6-10 guard/forward: 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists G Joe Harris , 6-6 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists

, 6-4 forward: 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists F Kevin Duran t, 6-10 forward: 31.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists

t, 6-10 forward: 31.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists C Nicolas Claxton, 6-11 center: 12.2 points, 9.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Knicks as of Wednesday morning, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 223 total points.

What to watch for:

The Nets currently rank 13th in the league in offensive rating, but just 22th in the league in defensive rating.

The Knicks currently rank 16th in the league in both offensive rating and defensive rating.

Brooklyn is 105-101 all-time against New York.

The Knicks are currently averaging 115.0 points per game this season, 10th in the NBA, and the Nets are currently allowing an average of 111.5 points per game to their opponents, 12th in the NBA.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.