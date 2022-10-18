How to Watch Knicks-Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies, one of the young, surprise teams of the 2021-22 season, are set to host the New York Knicks, a team looking to get back on track in the Eastern Conference, in both team’s first game of the new 2022-23 NBA season.

Ja Morant, a household name across the NBA now, is coming off of a season in which he not only saw action in his first All-Star Game, but a year in which he was named the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player. A dynamic and freakish athlete at the point guard position, Morant is “must-see-TV” every single time he takes the court.

While they are without Jaren Jackson Jr. to begin the new season, the Grizzlies still have Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks on the perimeter, two key two-way options this team has to utilize on both ends of the floor.

On the other side of things, the Knicks come into this game just looking to begin the new year with a win, something they have done just once in the last three seasons.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle return for New York and Jalen Brunson will be making his debut with the team after receiving a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency this past offseason. They may be a team that many have pointed at over the years and laughed, but the Knicks have a chance to shock many this year, especially in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to begin and here is how to watch Wednesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Knicks vs. Grizzlies

WHO: New York Knicks (0-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-0)

New York Knicks (0-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 19, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 WHERE: FedEx Forum

FedEx Forum TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Knicks vs. Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies earned the 2-seed in the Western Conference last season after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 56-26 record, tying their franchise record for wins in a single season.

The New York Knicks failed to make the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine seasons after finishing with a 37-45 record during the 2021-22 season.

The Grizzlies are 5-14 all-time at home in season openers.

The Pelicans are 17-18 all-time on the road in season openers.

Memphis swept New York in two regular season matchups a season ago, outscoring the Knicks by 16 total points.

Last Matchup:

March 11, 2022 - Grizzlies 118, Knicks 114

On the road in Memphis, the Knicks kept this game close thanks to 36 points and 12 rebounds from Julius Randle, but Ja Morant’s 37-point, 8-assist performance was too much for New York to overcome. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ziaire Williams each scored 13 points for Memphis, as RJ Barrett went for 23 points for New York. Despite losing, the Knicks still managed to outscore the Grizzlies by 11 points at the free-throw line.

Latest Injury News:

Knicks: Quentin Grimes (foot) - QUESTIONABLE, Obi Toppin (undisclosed) - PROBABLE

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - OUT, Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - OUT, Dillon Brooks (left thigh soreness) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G Jalen Brunson , 6-foot-1 guard: 11.9 points, 3.7 assists

, 6-foot-1 guard: 11.9 points, 3.7 assists G/F Evan Fournier , 6-7 guard/forward: 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds

, 6-7 guard/forward: 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds F RJ Barrett , 6-6 forward: 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists

, 6-8 forward: 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists C Mitchell Robinson, 6-11 center: 8.5 points. 8.6 rebounds

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds F Dillon Brooks (D) , 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds F Brandon Clarke , 6-80 forward: 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-80 forward: 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 6-point favorites over the Bulls as of Tuesday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 226 total points.

What to watch for: