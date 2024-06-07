How to Watch New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun on Saturday
The two best teams in the WNBA's Eastern Conference will go head-to-head on Saturday. The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun will meet for the first time this season, and it should be an incredibly fun matchup.
The Sun and Liberty are currently the top two teams atop the Eastern Conference standings. Saturday's showdown is also a game in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. Here's how you can watch the game.
How to watch New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun
What: New York Liberty (9-2) vs. Connecticut Sun (9-0) — WNBA Commissioner's Cup Game
When: Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
TV: ABC
Liberty coach: Sandy Brondello, 3rd season (57-30 with Liberty)
Sun coach: Stephanie White, 2nd season (36-13 with Sun)
Leading scorers
New York Liberty
- F Breanna Stewart: 19.9 ppg; 9.8 rpg; 3.5 apg; 45.8% FG
- G Sabrina Ionescu: 17.2 ppg; 5.3 apg; 4.4 rpg; 32.9% 3-pt FG
- F Jonquel Jones: 13.6 ppg; 8.9 rpg; 1.4 bpg; 53.3% FG
- F Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: 13.0 ppg; 3.0 apg; 1.3 spg; 35% 3-pt FG
Connecticut Sun
- F DeWanna Bonner: 19.1 ppg; 5.7 rpg, 1.4 spg; 47.7% FG
- F Brionna Jones: 13.3 ppg; 4.8 rpg; 1.8 spg; 63.4% FG
- F Alyssa Thomas: 13.0 ppg; 9.3 rpg; 8.8 apg; 47.1% FG
- G Dijonai Carrington: 11.9 ppg; 5.1 rpg; 2.1 apg; 39.4% FG
Two Eastern Conference powers
Connecticut enters Saturday's game as the last unbeaten team in the WNBA at 9-0. While New York has dropped two games this season, it still is the only other team in the league to accumulate nine wins to this point.
Saturday's game is a matchup of the league's top offense against the top defense. The Liberty have a NET offensive rating of 107.1, the best in the WNBA. The Sun have an 88.1 defensive rating, also the best in the league.
This should be a really fun matchup featuring some of the top players in the game, including New York's Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu and Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas.
Saturday's matchup is the first of four games between the two Eastern Conference powers.