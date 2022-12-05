How to Watch Pacers-Warriors Game On Monday

The Indiana Pacers (12-11) and Golden State Warriors (13-11) will play each other on Monday night in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors are two of the better offensive teams in the NBA this season and these two will meet up in San Francisco on Monday night for their first of their two games this season.

Losing on Sunday night in Portland, the Pacers have hit a little bit of a cold streak, losing five of their last seven games, including three consecutive road losses.

Indiana is a very young team and one of the young faces of their franchise is point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who currently leads the league in assists at 10.9 assists per game.

Haliburton’s rise in just his second year with the Pacers has been tremendous and he is the reason why this team currently finds themselves in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference early on this season.

For the Warriors, their start to the season has not been what they had imagined, but Golden State is still a top-tier offensive team, they are the best team in the league at home and they still have a guy by the name of Stephen Curry, who happens to be pretty good at the game of basketball!

Curry is having yet another MVP-like season and he is amongst the league-leaders in scoring. In terms of three-point shooting, Steph Curry leads the league in three-pointers made per game (5.2) and total threes made on the season (115).

Golden State does need to improve defensively in order to have a chance to defend their recent title, but nonetheless, this is still one of the better teams in the league until they are taken down in the playoffs.

Will Indiana break Golden State’s 10-game home win streak or will the Warriors reign supreme on their home court once again?

Here is how to watch Monday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Pacers vs. Warriors

WHO: Indiana Pacers (12-11) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11)

Indiana Pacers (12-11) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 5, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 5, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Pacers vs. Warriors

The Indiana Pacers are coming off of a 116-100 loss on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 120-101 win at home against the Houston Rockets.

The Pacers are 5-7 on the road this season and the Warriors are 11-1 at home.

The Warriors are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA, as they are currently shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 6th in the league, and 38.2 percent from three-point range, 5th in the league.

Indiana and Golden State split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams winning on the road against one another.

Last Matchup:

January 20, 2022 - Pacers 121, Warriors 117

Behind Chris Duarte’s 27 points and 7 rebounds, the Pacers held off the Warriors on the road in overtime. Seven different players scored in double-figures for Indiana and they outscored the Warriors by 18 points from beyond-the-arc. Stephen Curry finished this game with 39 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Warriors, as their next highest scorer was Kevon Looney with 13 points.

Latest Injury News:

Pacers: Daniel Theis (knee) - OUT, Chris Duarte (ankle) - OUT, Tyrese Haliburton (groin) - OUT, T.J. McConnell (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Jordan Poole (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Andrew Wiggins (adductor) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED PACERS STARTERS:

G Andrew Nembhard , 6-5 guard: 7.8 points, 3.7 assists

, 6-5 guard: 7.8 points, 3.7 assists G Buddy Hield , 6-4 guard: 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds G/F Aaron Nesmith , 6-5 guard/forward: 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds F Jalen Smith , 6-10 forward: 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds C Myles Turner, 6-11 center: 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry, 6-2 guard: 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists

6-2 guard: 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins (Q) , 6-7 forward: 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.4 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 9.5-point favorites over the Pacers as of Monday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 241.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Pacers currently rank 16th in the league in offensive rating and 21st in the league in defensive rating.

The Warriors currently rank 7th in the league in offensive rating and 20th in the league in defensive rating.

Indiana is 50-46 all-time against Golden State.

The Pacers are currently averaging 115.1 points per game this season, 9th in the NBA, and the Warriors are currently averaging 117.7 points per game, 3rd in the NBA.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.