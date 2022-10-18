How to Watch 76ers-Celtics 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Tuesday
Following their defeat in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics will get a chance to begin the 2022-23 NBA season with a win, as they are set to play the opening game of the new season in Boston against the Philadelphia 76ers.
A matchup between two heavyweights in the Eastern Conference, both the Celtics and 76ers enter the new season as favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals.
Beginning with the Boston Celtics, a lot has happened since they were in the NBA Finals just about four months ago. Not only was Ime Udoka suspended indefinitely after a violation of team rules, causing assistant Joe Mazzulla to be named the interim head coach, but the Celtics will be without veteran Danilo Gallinari and their defensive anchor Robert Williams III due to knee injuries.
However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven that they can carry the load offensive for the Celtics and Boston will get an added boost this year with the addition of former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.
As for the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid remains a favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award after finishing as the runner-up in back-to-back seasons and both Tyrese Maxey and James Harden make up a dynamic scoring backcourt in Philly.
P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and De’Anthony Melton are the three new faces on this roster that should be able to make an impact in their respective roles, Tobias Harris has returned on the wing for the Sixers and the 76ers are a much deeper team than they were a season ago, which is why title aspirations can never be higher in the “City of Brotherly Love!”
This matchup to open up the 2022-23 NBA season should be filled with high-level play from some of the league’s best, but only one team will begin the season with a win, as the other will undoubtedly be left with questions that will need to be answered.
The 2022-23 NBA season is about to begin and here is how to watch Tuesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.
How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics
- WHO: Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) vs. Boston Celtics (0-0)
- WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 18, 2022
- WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Celtics
- The Boston Celtics made their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 this past season after going 51-31 during the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
- The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals four of the last five seasons and have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.
- The Celtics are 34-13 all-time at home in season openers.
- The 76ers are 12-14 all-time on the road in season openers.
- Playing four games against one another last season, both teams won one game on the road and one game at home.
Last Matchup:
February 15, 2022 - Celtics 135, 76ers 87
Combining for 57 of their 135 total points, Jaylen Brown (29 points), Jayson Tatum (28 points) and the Boston Celtics made quick work of the Philadelphia 76ers in their final meeting of the 2021-22 season. Boston led by 17 points at halftime and they outscored the 76ers by at least five points in every single quarter. Joel Embiid finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for the 76ers in 26 total minutes. As a team, the Celtics shot 25-45 (55.6%) from three-point range and they shot 46-82 (56.1%) from the floor.
Latest Injury News:
76ers: NONE
Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams (knee) - OUT,
Projected Starters:
PROJECTED 76ERS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):
- G James Harden, 6-foot-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists
- G Tyrese Maxey, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists
- F Tobias Harris, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds
- F P.J. Tucker, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds
- C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists
PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):
- G Marcus Smart, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists
- G Derrick White, 6-4 guard: 13.2 points, 4.9 assists
- G/F Jaylen Brown, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- F Jayson Tatum, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists
- F/C Al Hoford, 6-9 forward/center: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds
Betting Odds:
- The Celtics are currently 2.5-point favorites over the 76ers as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
- The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 216 total points.
What to watch for:
- The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers each won 51 games during the 2021-22 season.
- Boston is 264-195 all-time against Philadelphia.
- 76ers center Joel Embiid has now finished second in the NBA MVP voting in back-to-back years after becoming the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal did so during the 1999-00 season.
- Celtics forward Jayson Tatum averaged career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (8.0) and assists (4.4) a season ago and earned All-NBA First Team honors for the first time in his career.
- The winner of this game gets bragging rights to say that they won the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season.