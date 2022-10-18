How to Watch 76ers-Celtics 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Tuesday

Following their defeat in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics will get a chance to begin the 2022-23 NBA season with a win, as they are set to play the opening game of the new season in Boston against the Philadelphia 76ers.

A matchup between two heavyweights in the Eastern Conference, both the Celtics and 76ers enter the new season as favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

Beginning with the Boston Celtics, a lot has happened since they were in the NBA Finals just about four months ago. Not only was Ime Udoka suspended indefinitely after a violation of team rules, causing assistant Joe Mazzulla to be named the interim head coach, but the Celtics will be without veteran Danilo Gallinari and their defensive anchor Robert Williams III due to knee injuries.

However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven that they can carry the load offensive for the Celtics and Boston will get an added boost this year with the addition of former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

As for the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid remains a favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award after finishing as the runner-up in back-to-back seasons and both Tyrese Maxey and James Harden make up a dynamic scoring backcourt in Philly.

P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and De’Anthony Melton are the three new faces on this roster that should be able to make an impact in their respective roles, Tobias Harris has returned on the wing for the Sixers and the 76ers are a much deeper team than they were a season ago, which is why title aspirations can never be higher in the “City of Brotherly Love!”

This matchup to open up the 2022-23 NBA season should be filled with high-level play from some of the league’s best, but only one team will begin the season with a win, as the other will undoubtedly be left with questions that will need to be answered.

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to begin and here is how to watch Tuesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics

WHO: Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) vs. Boston Celtics (0-0)

Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) vs. Boston Celtics (0-0) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 18, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics made their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 this past season after going 51-31 during the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals four of the last five seasons and have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.

The Celtics are 34-13 all-time at home in season openers.

The 76ers are 12-14 all-time on the road in season openers.

Playing four games against one another last season, both teams won one game on the road and one game at home.

Last Matchup:

February 15, 2022 - Celtics 135, 76ers 87

Combining for 57 of their 135 total points, Jaylen Brown (29 points), Jayson Tatum (28 points) and the Boston Celtics made quick work of the Philadelphia 76ers in their final meeting of the 2021-22 season. Boston led by 17 points at halftime and they outscored the 76ers by at least five points in every single quarter. Joel Embiid finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for the 76ers in 26 total minutes. As a team, the Celtics shot 25-45 (55.6%) from three-point range and they shot 46-82 (56.1%) from the floor.

Latest Injury News:

76ers: NONE

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams (knee) - OUT,

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED 76ERS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G James Harden , 6-foot-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-foot-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds F P.J. Tucker , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS (2021-22 Regular Season Stats):

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G Derrick White , 6-4 guard: 13.2 points, 4.9 assists

, 6-4 guard: 13.2 points, 4.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F/C Al Hoford, 6-9 forward/center: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 2.5-point favorites over the 76ers as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 216 total points.

What to watch for: