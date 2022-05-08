How to Watch Suns at Mavericks Game 4 on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns won Games 1 and 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks by a combined 27 points.

However, Game 3 was a much different story, as the Mavericks controlled this game from the opening tip and never let down for all 48 minutes.

Dallas defeated Phoenix 103-94 on Friday night to avoid falling down into an 0-3 hole in this series and now, they are one win away from evening things up and making this a “Best-of-3” series.

In Game 3, the Mavericks got things done defensively against the Suns, turning them over 17 times and scoring a total of 22 points off of these turnovers, but the story for Dallas was how well their offense played.

Luka Doncic did his thing with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, but he finally got production from his teammates, as Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber combined for 71 total points.

Moving the ball and attacking the Suns defense worked out really well for Dallas in this game and the biggest difference for them was the fact that they were not so reliant on Luka Doncic playing one-on-one every single possession.

As for the Suns, Chris Paul turned the ball over 7 times in the first-half and their offense was never able to get going, as they did not have a 20-point scorer for the first-time in these playoffs.

Phoenix is capable of dominating their opponents on any given night and are rightfully the championship favorites, but the Mavericks’ physicality and intensity really seems to bother them in Game 3.

Can Dallas play with the same fire and energy on Sunday in Game 4?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks

WHO : Phoenix Suns (2-1) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-2)

: Phoenix Suns (2-1) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 4 (Suns lead 2-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 4 (Suns lead 2-1) WHEN : 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 8

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 8 WHERE : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Suns vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks and Suns faced off three times during the regular season with the Suns winning all three matchups, two of which were on their home court.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking fourth in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating, while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Dallas is 32-13 at home this season and Phoenix is 34-11 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in ten of the last fourteen games he has played in, dating back to the regular season, and he has scored a combined 106 points on 50.6% shooting through the first three games of this series.

Deandre Ayton has been a force on the interior lately, averaging 19.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in the postseason this year.

What Happened In Game 3?

May 6, 2022 - Mavericks 103, Suns 94

The Dallas Mavericks really looked like a different team in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, picking up a huge 103-94 victory thanks to their supporting cast. The key question being asked after the first two games of this series was “who would step up around Luka Doncic,” and the answer to this question in Game 3 was everyone! Jalen Brunson led the way with 28 points and Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock were all factors from the perimeter, shooting a combined 10-25 (40%) from three-point range. For Phoenix, Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for just 30 points and a total of 12 turnovers.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Phoenix went 13-28 (46.4%) and Dallas went 13-39 (33.3%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Suns turned the ball over 17 times, resulting in 22 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 8 times that resulted in 15 points for Phoenix.

The Mavericks recorded 25 assists on a total of 40 made shots (62.5%), whereas the Suns recorded 23 assists on a total of 34 made shots (67.6%).

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT, Torrey Craig (elbow) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Mikal Bridge s, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

s, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 2-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for just the second-time in the last twelve seasons, looking to make the NBA Finals in back-to-back years.

The Dallas Mavericks have won their first playoff series since they won the NBA Finals back in 2011.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 55-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 33-5 this season.

The Mavericks and Suns have played a total of 15 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Suns are 8-7 against the Mavericks all-time in the playoffs, including this year, and have split their two playoff series in 2005 (Suns in 6) and 2006 (Mavericks in 6).

