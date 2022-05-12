How to Watch Suns at Mavericks Game 6 on Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks looked great in their two home games against the Phoenix Suns to even this series at 2-2, but then they reverted back to their old ways, losing Game 5 by 30 points!

The Suns defeated the Mavericks 110-80 at home on Tuesday night, taking a 3-2 lead in this Western Conference Semifinals series and pulling within one win of the Western Conference Finals.

Devin Booker was great in Game 5, scoring 28 points on 11-20 shooting, but the story in this one was the defensive effort of the Suns, something that had surprisingly disappeared during their two games in Dallas earlier this series.

Dallas was held to just 80 points for the first-time since March and Phoenix made some great adjustments to take the three-point shot away from the Mavericks.

Not to mention, Dallas really did not help themselves offensively, as they played too much “hero-ball” with Luka Doncic, allowing the Suns to collapse their defense and focus solely on stopping Doncic from being able to attack the rim every position.

Going on a 17-0 run in the third quarter, the Suns quickly took command of Game 5 in the second-half and they ran away with a very convincing victory.

Home court has not been broken in this series yet, which is good news for the Mavericks, but Dallas is going to have to be perfect on Thursday if they are to have a chance to force a decisive Game 7 over the weekend.

Do the Mavericks have what it takes to win Game 6 at home?

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks

WHO : Phoenix Suns (3-2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-3)

: Phoenix Suns (3-2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-3) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Suns lead 3-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Suns lead 3-2) WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 12

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 12 WHERE : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Suns vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks and Suns faced off three times during the regular season with the Suns winning all three matchups, two of which were on their home court.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking fourth in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating, while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Dallas is 33-13 at home this season and Phoenix is 34-12 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in ten of the last sixteen games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 16-34 (47.1%) from three-point range in this series.

What Happened In Game 5?

May 10, 2022 - Suns 110, Mavericks 80

Looking to score in isolation almost every single offensive possession, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks’ offense were held in check over the course of Game 5. For the game, the Mavs had 9 total assists and one of them came in “garbage time.” As a result of Dallas not moving the ball, the Suns took advantage of them and went on scoring runs that the Mavericks could not come back from. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 48 points and 16 rebounds in this game.

Key Stats From Game 5:

Phoenix went 12-32 (37.5%) and Dallas went 8-32 (25.0%) from three-point range in Game 5.

The Suns turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 17 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 18 times that resulted in 24 points for Phoenix.

The Mavericks recorded 9 assists on a total of 27 made shots (33.3%), whereas the Suns recorded 28 assists on a total of 43 made shots (65.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 2-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Thursday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 211.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for just the second-time in the last twelve seasons, looking to make the NBA Finals in back-to-back years.

The Dallas Mavericks have won their first playoff series since they won the NBA Finals back in 2011.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 56-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 34-5 this season.

The Mavericks and Suns have played a total of 17 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Suns are 9-8 against the Mavericks all-time in the playoffs, including this year, and have split their two playoff series in 2005 (Suns in 6) and 2006 (Mavericks in 6).

Related stories on NBA basketball