How To Watch Timberwolves at Grizzlies Game 2 On Tuesday

In one of the more shocking results from the Game 1s across the NBA this past weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to pull off a 130-117 upset over the Memphis Grizzlies, throwing the first punch in what looks to be a long first-round series.

All year, the Memphis Grizzlies were one of the best teams in the league and very few teams were able to find success against them, but the Timberwolves did win twice against Memphis in the regular season.

Entering Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Grizzlies do not face a “must-win scenario,” but this is as close to one as they may have without entering an elimination game!

With the next two games following Tuesday’s game in Minnesota, the Grizzlies are going to have to find a way to re-group and win Game 2, especially if they are to keep their title hopes alive.

The Timberwolves have proven that they are not going to back down to anyone and putting up 130 points against one of the best defensive teams in the league has sent a clear message to the rest of the NBA.

Anthony Edwards was spectacular offensively, Patrick Beverley was spectacular on defense and Minnesota’s length really affected the Grizzlies in Game 1 on Saturday.

Can the Grizzlies bounce back to even this series ahead of traveling to Minnesota for Game 3?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

WHO : Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-1)

: Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2 WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 19

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 19 WHERE : FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9).

Memphis is 30-12 at home this season, compared to Minnesota being 21-21 on the road, including the postseason.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined to average 64.0 points per game during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 16, 2022 - Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117

In Game 1, the Timberwolves outscored the Grizzlies by 27 points from beyond the three-point line, as Minnesota shot 16-41 (39%) from deep. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley led the way offensively for the Timberwolves, scoring a combined 88 points against Memphis. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks combined for 56 points, but the rest of the team struggled to find a rhythm offensively. Minnesota outrebounded Memphis 46-35 in Game 1.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Minnesota went 16-41 (39%) and was +27 from the free-throw line, while Memphis went 32-43 (74.4%) and was +8 from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 11 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota turned the ball over 18 times that resulted in 25 points for Memphis.

The Timberwolves recorded 32 assists on a total of 45 made shots (71.1%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 25 assists on 39 made shots (64.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Grizzlies: Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Santi Aldama (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds C Karl-Anthony Towns, 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 7-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Tuesday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 241 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not won a playoff series since 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004.

Anthony Edwards has stepped up for the Timberwolves in recent games, scoring at least 30 points in four of his last six games, including the Play-In Tournament and this series against Memphis.

Memphis is 48-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including this postseason.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies have met in the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball