How to Watch Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game On Friday

In a rematch of their first-round playoff series a year ago in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Both the Timberwolves and Grizzlies have high playoff aspirations once again this season, which is why we should expect nothing less than fireworks in this new rivalry!

The Timberwolves made headlines this offseason by grabbing Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in an enormous trade, but so far, things haven't worked out too well for them. Minnesota is only 5-7 early on this year and consistency has been a big issue for them on both ends of the floor.

In Memphis, things couldn’t be better given all the injury concerns the Grizzlies have and once again, Ja Morant is leading the charge for this team.

However, Desmond Bane has very rapidly emerged as the No. 2 scoring option for this team and is beginning to put together an All-Star-like season of his own alongside Morant. These two have helped create one of the best backcourt duos in the entire league and if we know one thing about the matchup, it is that the Timberwolves will have their hands full trying to stop Morant and Bane!

Who will come out victorious on Friday in Memphis?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

WHO: Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4)

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) WHEN: 9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 11, 2022

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 11, 2022 WHERE: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Grizzlies

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Grizzlies TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off of a 129-117 loss at home to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a 124-122 overtime road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Memphis defeated the Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs last season 4-2.

Memphis currently ranks fifth in the league in offensive rating and fifth in the league in points per game (116.8 PPG).

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies split their four regular season meetings a year ago with no team winning on the road.

Last Matchup:

April 29, 2022 - Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106

Going to Minnesota for Game 6 of their first-round series, the Grizzlies took care of business to move on to the Western Conference Semifinals, defeating the Timberwolves 114-106. Ja Morant had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists in this game, as Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points. Anthony Edwards had 30 points and Jaden McDaniels finished with 25 points off-the-bench for Minnesota, but the rest of the team shot just 39.2 percent from the floor.

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves: Naz Reid (illness) - OUT

Grizzlies: Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - OUT, Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

G D’Angelo Russell , 6-foot-4 guard: 14.0 points, 5.7 assists

, 6-foot-4 guard: 14.0 points, 5.7 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds F Jaden McDaniels , 6-9 forward: 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds F/C Karl-Anthony Towns , 6-11 forward/center: 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-11 forward/center: 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists C Rudy Gobert, 7-1 center: 13.8 points, 13.6 rebounds

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists

, 6-5 guard: 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds F Santi Aldama , 6-11 forward: 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.7 points, 11.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 4-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Friday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 234 total points.

What to watch for:

The Timberwolves currently rank 21st in the league in offensive rating, and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

The Grizzlies currently rank 5th in the league in offensive rating and 23rd in the league in defensive rating.

Minnesota is 51-50 all-time against Memphis.

The Grizzlies are currently averaging 116.8 points per game this season, 5th in the NBA, and the Timberwolves are currently averaging 114.0 points per game to their opponents, 11th in the NBA.

