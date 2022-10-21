How to Watch Raptors-Nets 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

The Eastern Conference is full of teams contending for a championship this NBA season and both the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are teams with these high playoff aspirations.

The Raptors and Nets will meet for the first time during the 2022-23 regular season on Friday night in Brooklyn, a game that could wind up having some significant meaning near the end of the season depending on both team’s spots in the Eastern Conference standings.

Coming off of a nail-biting season opening win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors received almost all of their offensive production exclusively from their starters, as 90 of their 108 total points came from their starting-five of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

On the other side of things, the Nets really struggled in their season opener on Wednesday night, as they surrendered 130 points to the New Orleans Pelicans. Kevin Durant’s 32 points were the only bright spot for the Nets in this game, as they have a lot to work on during the first month of the season.

However, health is a factor for them right now, as Joe Harris, Seth Curry and T.J. Warren all missed the team’s first game of the year due to injuries. Curry and Warren remain out, but Harris will be making his season debut against Toronto.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Friday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Raptors vs. Nets

WHO: Toronto Raptors (1-0) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-1)

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 21, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 21, 2022 WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Raptors vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 in their season opening game on Wednesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 130-108 to the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opening game on Wednesday night.

90 of the Raptors’ 108 total points in their first game of the season came from their starting-five.

Kevin Durant recorded a team-high 32-points for the Nets in their first game of the season.

Brooklyn and Toronto splits their four regular season meetings a year ago with both teams picking up a win on their home court and on the road.

Last Matchup:

March 1, 2022 - Raptors 109, Nets 108

In Toronto, the Raptors escaped the Nets with a 109-108 victory thanks to Gary Trent Jr.’s game-high 24 points. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam were also involved offensively, as they each scored 18 points for Toronto. For Brooklyn, both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were out, resulting in James Johnson, who is now a member of the Indiana Pacers, being the leading scorer for the team with 19 points. The Nets shot 50.0 percent from the floor in this game compared to the Raptors shooting 45.6 percent.

Latest Injury News:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) - OUT, Chris Boucher (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Khem Birch (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Nets: Seth Curry (ankle) - OUT, T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT, Joe Harris (foot) - AVAILABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

G Fred VanVleet , 6-foot-1 guard: 15.0 points, 5.0 assists

, 6-foot-1 guard: 15.0 points, 5.0 assists G Gary Trent Jr. , 6-5 guard: 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds F OG Anunoby , 6-7 forward: 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-7 forward: 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists F Scottie Barnes , 6-9 forward: 15.0 points, 7.0 assists

, 6-9 forward: 15.0 points, 7.0 assists F/C Pascal Siakam, 6-9 forward/center: 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G/F Ben Simmons , 6-10 guard/forward: 14.3 points. 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-10 guard/forward: 14.3 points. 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 5.0 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 5.0 assists F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

, 6-4 forward: 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 32.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 32.0 points, 3.0 rebounds C Nicolas Claxton, 6-11 center: 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 3-point favorites over the Raptors as of Tuesday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 227 total points.

What to watch for:

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are one of the better scoring duos in the entire NBA, as they averaged a combined 57.3 points per game a season ago.

The Raptors have been one of the weaker bench scoring teams in the league in recent years, as they averaged just 25.7 bench points per game a season ago, last in the NBA.

The Raptors are 60-44 all-time against the Nets.

Brooklyn averaged 112.9 points per game offensively last season while Toronto only allowed an average of 107.1 points per game last season to their opponents.

