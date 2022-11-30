How to Watch Blazers-Lakers Game On Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers may have won the first game of this season series, but the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to even things up and get back in the win column against Portland on Wednesday night.

Playing for the second consecutive night, the Blazers will be looking to bounce back after a tough second-half loss at home to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leading by as many as 18 points, Portland was unable to put Los Angeles away and they had trouble finding scoring production outside of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant, who combined for 69 points.

Damian Lillard remains out with a calf injury and as a result, Portland will have to rely on their defense against the Lakers.

As for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are all back on the floor together again and it looked like Los Angeles was going to pick up a much-needed win on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, but then they blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead and lost 116-115 at home.

The Lakers are still searching for consistent play themselves and now 7-12 on the season, Los Angeles is beginning to enter “desperation mode” heading towards the holiday season.

Will the Lakers prevail at home or will the Blazers continue to impress early on this season?

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

WHO: Portland Trail Blazers (11-10) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12)

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12) WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 30, 2022

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 WHERE: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off of a 118-112 loss at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 116-115 loss at home against the Indiana Pacers.

The Trail Blazers are 7-5 on the road this season and the Lakers are 5-6 at home.

The Lakers are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, as they are averaging 45.7 total rebounds per game, the fifth-best average in the league.

Portland defeated Los Angeles 106-104 in their first matchup this season on October 23.

Last Matchup:

October 23, 2022 - Trail Blazers 106, Lakers 104

Following a game-tying dunk by LeBron James with 7.7 seconds left, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with 3.0 seconds left out of a timeout to give the Portland Trail Blazers a slim 106-104 road victory over the Lakers. Damian Lillard was sensational in this game ,scoring 41 points on 15-25 shooting, 6-13 from deep, and Grant finished with 16 points on an efficient 5-11 shooting. James finished the game with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for Los Angeles, as Anthony Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Latest Injury News:

Trail Blazers: Gary Payton (abdomen) - OUT, Keon Johnson (hip) - OUT, Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT, Nassir Little (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Lakers: LeBron James (adductor) - PROBABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED TRAIL BLAZERS STARTERS:

G Anfernee Simons , 6-3 guard: 23.9 points, 7.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 23.9 points, 7.0 assists G/F Josh Hart , 6-5 guard/forward, 6-6 guard: 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-5 guard/forward, 6-6 guard: 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists F Justise Winslow , 6-6 forward: 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists F Jerami Grant , 6-8 forward: 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds C Jusuf Nurkic, 6-11 center: 14.6 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Dennis Schroder , 6-3 guard: 8.8 points, 3.3 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.8 points, 3.3 assists G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 16.6 points, 2.4 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.6 points, 2.4 rebounds F Troy Brown Jr. , 6-6 forward: 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds F LeBron James (P) , 6-9 forward: 25.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists

, 6-9 forward: 25.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists F/C Anthony Davis (P), 6-10 forward/center: 26.2 points, 12.8 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Lakers are currently 5.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers as of Wednesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Trail Blazers currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 21st in the league in defensive rating.

The Lakers currently rank 27th in the league in offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.

Los Angeles is 125-113 all-time against Cleveland.

The Trail Blazers are currently allowing an average of 110.3 points per game to their opponents, 10th in the NBA, and the Lakers are allowing an average of 114.5 points per game to their opponents, 20th in the NBA.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.