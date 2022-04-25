How To Watch Jazz At Mavericks Game 5 On Monday

The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series and now, everything is all tied up at two games apiece heading into Game 5 on Monday!

With 11 seconds left in the game, Donovan Mitchell caught the Mavericks’ defense sleeping, as he threw a perfectly-timed lob to the rim for fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert to finish, giving the Jazz a one-point lead and then their defense sealed the deal.

Mitchell and Gobert finished with a combined 40 points in Game 4, but the story for Utah was Jordan Clarkson’s presence off-the-bench, as the reigning Sixth-Man of the Year scored 25 points on 9-16 shooting.

Defensively, the Jazz stepped up and kept Dallas out of the paint, as Utah outscored the Mavericks 38-30 in the paint.

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic looked healthy and did not seem to be bothered by his calf injury, as the All-Star dropped 30 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes.

So far in this series, each team has won a game at home and on the road, so anything can happen on Monday night!

Who will seize the momentum in this series and take a 3-2 series lead?

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (2-2) vs. Utah Jazz (2-2)

: Dallas Mavericks (2-2) vs. Utah Jazz (2-2) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Series Tied 2-2)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (Series Tied 2-2) WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 25

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 25 WHERE : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz and Mavericks faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Mavericks finished the regular season ranking second in points allowed per game (104.7), while the Jazz finished the regular season ranking seventh in points per game (113.6).

Dallas is 30-13 at home this season, compared to Utah being 21-22 on the road, including the playoffs.

What Happened In Game 4?

April 23, 2022 - Jazz 100, Mavericks 99

In Game 4, Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points for the Mavericks, but all it takes is one shot to win a game and that seemed to be the case for the Jazz! Rudy Gobert’s alley-oop with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference in this game and instead of being down 3-1 heading back to Dallas, the Jazz have now evened this series up at 2-2, setting up a Best-of-3 series now.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Dallas went 15-44 (34.1%) from three-point range, as Utah went 10-35 (28.6%).

The Mavericks turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 11 points for the Jazz. Utah turned the ball over 8 times that resulted in 6 points for Dallas.

Utah recorded 17 assists on a total of 32 made shots (53.1%), whereas Dallas recorded 15 assists on 33 made shots (45.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Jazz : Udoka Azubuike (ankle/foot) - OUT, Trent Forrest (foot) - OUT

: Udoka Azubuike (ankle/foot) - OUT, Trent Forrest (foot) - OUT Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT, Frank Ntilikina (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Mike Conley , 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists G Donovan Mitchell , 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists F Bojan Bogdanovic , 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds C Rudy Gobert, 7-1 center: 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 3-point favorites over the Jazz as of Monday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 213 total points.

What to watch for:

The Dallas Mavericks have not won a playoff series since they went on to win their only title in franchise history in 2011.

Reigning Sixth-Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has continued to be one of the best bench scorers in the NBA, as the Jazz guard led the league in bench points during the regular season with 1,244 total points scored off-the-bench.

Utah is 33-11 this season when they make at least 15 three-pointers, whereas Dallas is 24-6, including the postseason.

The Jazz are 5-8 all-time against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year. Dallas is 2-0 in playoff series against Utah.

