How to Watch Warriors-Bucks Game On Tuesday

It seems like every NBA season there are a few matchups that everyone points to and claims that a certain game could be a preview to a possible NBA Finals matchup to come.

Well, we have another one of those games on Tuesday night, as the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions, will be on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, the 2021 NBA champions.

Golden State has had a very up-and-down season thus far, but they have begun to turn things around as of late, winning eight of their last twelve games and recently defeating the Boston Celtics, who own the league’s best record, in their game prior to this one.

Stephen Curry looks like an MVP-favorite right now, Klay Thompson is beginning to find his shot again and the Warriors are starting to see consistent production from some of their bench players like Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, winning remains constant, as they are just one game behind the Celtics for the best record in the NBA.

Giannis continues to prove why he is a favorite for not only the MVP award, but Defensive Player of the Year as well. However, he may have to battle his own teammate for this honor this season, as Brook Lopez has been one of the best all-around defenders in the league, averaging a league-best 2.9 blocks per game.

The Warriors are a top-tier offensive team and the Bucks are a top-tier defensive team, so who will win this massive showdown in Milwaukee?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks

WHO: Golden State Warriors (14-13) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-7)

Golden State Warriors (14-13) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 13, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 WHERE: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 123-107 win at home against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off of a 97-92 loss on the road against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are 2-11 on the road this season and the Bucks are 12-3 at home.

The Bucks are an elite rebounding team, as they are averaging 48.5 total rebounds per game, the second-best mark in the NBA.

Golden State and Milwaukee split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams defending their home floor.

Last Matchup:

March 12, 2022 - Warriors 122, Bucks 109

While Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 31 points and 8 rebounds, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins combined for 89 points in the Warriors’ victory over the Bucks. Stephen Curry struggled in this game, going 3-7 from the floor and only recorded 8 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, but the rest of the Warriors showed up and Golden State outscored Milwaukee 36-32 in the paint even though they were significantly smaller. Jonathan Kuminga stepped up for Golden State off-the-bench with 14 points and 11 rebounds in about 28 minutes.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Andrew Wiggins (adductor) - OUT, Draymond Green (ankle) - PROBABLE

Bucks: Joe Ingles (knee - ACL) - OUT, Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) - QUESTIONABLE, Khris Middleton (ankle) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-2 guard: 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 17.8 points, 4.6 assists

, 6-4 guard: 17.8 points, 4.6 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds F Draymond Green (P) , 6-6 forward: 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.4 points, 7.6 rebounds

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday (Q) , 6-3 guard: 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists

, 6-3 guard: 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists G Grayson Allen , 6-4 guard: 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds F Khris Middleton (P) , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.6 assists

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.6 assists F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 7-0 forward: 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists

, 7-0 forward: 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Tuesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has not yet been determined.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 8th in the league in offensive rating and 15th in the league in defensive rating.

The Bucks currently rank 18th in the league in offensive rating and 2nd in the league in defensive rating.

Milwaukee is 85-57 all-time against Golden State.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.6 points per game this season, 4th in the NBA, and the Bucks are currently allowing an average of 107.5 points per game to their opponents, 2nd in the NBA.

