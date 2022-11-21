How to Watch Warriors-Pelicans Game On Monday

Already meeting once this season in New Orleans, the Golden State Warriors will once again go on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Fresh off their first road victory of the season on Sunday night, the Warriors will look to make it two straight on the second-leg of a back-to-back.

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins both put together great games on Sunday against the Houston Rockets, scoring a combined 55 points on 13-25 from three-point range, but Klay Thompson put together his best performance of the season, scoring 41 points on 10-13 shooting from deep.

The Warriors’ offense has been clicking all season long, however, they have been a mess defensively, hence their slow start this year.

New Orleans offense has been solid, as they have received production from many different players in their rotation, and they have been very strong on the defensive-end of the floor as well.

Zion Williamson is expected to return to the floor against Golden State on Monday after missing the last three games with foot soreness and the other regulars in CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will join him on the floor in this one.

The Pelicans have one of the best scoring trios in the league this year with Williamson, Ingram and McCollum, which is why they are going to be a formidable foe all season long.

Will the Warriors extend their winning streak to three games or will the Pelicans get the best of them for the second time this season in this game?

Here is how to watch Monday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

WHO: Golden State Warriors (8-9) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-7)

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 21, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 21, 2022 WHERE: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 127-120 win on the road against the Houston Rockets.

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off of a 117-109 loss at home against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors are currently 1-8 on the road, picking up their first road win of the season on Sunday night in Houston.

The Pelicans are one of the league’s best three-point shooting teams, as they are currently shooting 38.5 percent from deep as a team, 4th best percentage in the NBA.

New Orleans defeated Golden State 114-105 in their first meeting this season on November 4.

Last Matchup:

November 4, 2022 - Pelicans 114, Warriors 105

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all out on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pelicans were able to beat the Warriors 114-105. Brandon Ingram (26 points), CJ McCollum (20 points) and Zion Williamson (16 points) combined to score 62 points for New Orleans, as Larry Nance Jr. stepped up off-the-bench with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Jordan Poole was Golden State’s leading scorer with 20 points. The Warriors turned the ball over a total of 22 times in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Klay Thompson (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. (knee recovery) - OUT, E.J. Liddell (knee - ACL) - OUT, Trey Murphy III (foot) - QUESTIONABLE, Zion Williamson (foot) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 32.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-2 guard: 32.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists G Klay Thompson (Q) , 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.2 points, 7.0 rebounds

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists G/F Herbert Jones , 6-8 guard/forward: 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-8 guard/forward: 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds F Brandon Ingram , 6-8 forward: 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-8 forward: 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Zion Williamson (P) , 6-6 forward: 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas, 6-11 center: 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Pelicans are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Monday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 233.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 25th in the league in defensive rating.

The Pelicans currently rank 6th in the league in offensive rating and 11th in the league in defensive rating.

Golden State is 43-25 all-time against New Orleans.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.6 points per game, 3rd in the NBA, and the Pelicans are allowing an average of 112.4 points per game to their opponents, 13th in the NBA.

