How to Watch Warriors-Suns Game On Wednesday

The first time the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns matched up with one another earlier this season felt like a playoff, championship-like game and on Wednesday night in the desert, we should expect yet another high-level matchup.

The defending NBA champion Warriors have not begun the 2022-23 season how they would have liked, as they are currently 6-8, but there are a ton of new faces in head coach Steve Kerr’s rotations.

Not only are JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo still getting adjusted to the Warriors’ complicated system, but Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are three younger talents this team is looking to develop.

Finding a balance and finding consistency is all that is holding the Warriors back right now, as Stephen Curry is putting together an MVP-like season already.

Devin Booker is off to yet another All-Star start for the Suns, but this team is currently dealing with a ton of injuries.

Cameron Johnson is out for the next several weeks due to a meniscus injury that required surgery, Chris Paul has been dealing with a heel issue over the last week or two and Jae Crowder remains away from the team as he is looking to be traded.

With their lineup depleted and thin, the Suns have lost three of their last four games and are looking very vulnerable right now.

Will Golden State take advantage of this opportunity and get their first road win of the season or will Phoenix move to 7-1 at home this year?

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

WHO: Golden State Warriors (6-8) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-6)

Golden State Warriors (6-8) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-6) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 16, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Suns

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 132-95 victory at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a 113-112 loss on the road against the Miami Heat.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry currently ranks T-5 in the league in scoring at 31.5 points per game.

The Suns are currently the league’s top defensive team, only allowing an average of 106.1 points per game to their opponents.

Phoenix beat Golden State 134-105 in their first meeting this season back on October 25.

Last Matchup:

October 25, 2022 - Suns 134, Warriors 105

Leading by six points at halftime, the Suns outscored the Warriors 62-39 in the second-half to win by 29 points in their first meeting of the year, a game that almost had a Western Conference Finals feel to it in Phoenix. Devin Booker went off for 34 points in the win, as Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton combined to score 49 points for the Suns. Stephen Curry was the only Warriors’ player to score at least 20 points, as he scored a total of 21 points on 7-17 shooting, 4-9 from three-point range.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT

Suns: Jae Crowder (not with team) - OUT, Cameron Johnson (knee) - OUT, Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT, Chris Paul (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 5.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul (Q) , 6-0 guard: 9.5 points, 9.4 assists

, 6-0 guard: 9.5 points, 9.4 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds F Torrey Craig , 6-7 forward: 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Wednesday morning, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 226.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 12th in the league in offensive rating and 23rd in the league in defensive rating.

The Suns currently rank 3rd in the league in offensive rating and 4th in the league in defensive rating.

Phoenix is 145-111 all-time against Golden State.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.4 points per game, 2nd in the NBA, and the Suns are allowing an average of 106.1 points per game to their opponents, 1st in the NBA.

