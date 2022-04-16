How To Watch Nuggets At Warriors Game 1 On Saturday

The NBA Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday and the final game of the day will feature the Denver Nuggets going on the road to begin their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors.

Injuries have really plagued the Denver Nuggets this season, as Jamal Murray has yet to step foot on the court as he works his way back from ACL surgery, and Michael Porter Jr. has not played since suffering a back injury in November that required surgery.

However, the Nuggets once again find themselves very much in discussions pertaining to the Western Conference Playoffs because of how good Nikola Jokic is.

The reigning league MVP could very much end up winning the award again this season, as he put up even better numbers than he did a year ago!

In 74 total games, Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and recorded a league-high 19 triple-doubles and a league-high 66 double-doubles. Nobody has been able to stop Nikola Jokic this season and the Warriors will have their hands full trying to deal with him.

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs after their two-year hiatus due to injuries and if they can remain fully-healthy, then they have a real chance of getting back to the NBA Finals and competing for their fourth title in eight years.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain one of the league’s best trios and now, the Warriors have a new weapon that could become the third member of the “Splash Brothers” in Jordan Poole.

Between being a terrific defensive team and having plenty of weapons offensively when healthy, the Warriors are definitely better than their record and seeding shows.

Will Golden State cruise past Denver in this series or will Nikola Jokic put the Nuggets on his back and lead them to the Western Conference Semifinals?

Here's how to watch Saturday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

WHO : Denver Nuggets (48-34) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29)

: Denver Nuggets (48-34) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 1

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 1 WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 16

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 16 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Nuggets and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Denver winning three games by an average of 3.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Nuggets finished the regular season ranking sixth in offensive rating and tenth in points per game (112.7).

Golden State is 31-10 at home this season and Denver is 25-16 on the road.

Klay Thompson has been looking like his old All-Star self as of late for the Warriors, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last six games.

Last Matchup:

March 10, 2022 — Warriors 113, Nuggets 102

In their final meeting of the regular season, Golden State came from behind to beat Denver 113-102 in Denver. The Nuggets outrebounded the Warriors 49-36 in this game, but the Warriors shot 14-42 (33.3%) from three-point range, making seven more threes than Denver. Steph Curry scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for the Warriors, as Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists.

Nuggets-Warriors Most Recent Games:

Nuggets last game : With all of their starters resting, the Nuggets fell 146-141 in overtime on the road in their season finale to the Los Angeles Lakers. Markus Howard scored a team-high 25 points off-the-bench for Denver, as the Nuggets committed 34 total fouls that led to 47 total free-throw attempts for Los Angeles.

: With all of their starters resting, the Nuggets fell 146-141 in overtime on the road in their season finale to the Los Angeles Lakers. Markus Howard scored a team-high 25 points off-the-bench for Denver, as the Nuggets committed 34 total fouls that led to 47 total free-throw attempts for Los Angeles. Warriors last game: In their final regular season game, the Warriors won 128-107 on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points in this game, marking the most points he has scored in any game since he went for 44 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 21, 2019. As a team, Golden State shot 19-33 (57.6%) from three-point range against New Orleans.

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (knee) - OUT, Michael Porter Jr. (back) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Stephen Curry (foot) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris , 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists G Will Barton , 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds F Jeff Green , 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry (P) , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 7-0 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Nuggets as of Saturday morning, according to the Fanduel.com gambling website.

gambling website. The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 223 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to claim their first playoff series win since 2019 when they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range, putting him in consideration for Most Improved Player.

Golden State is 39-9 this season when they score at least 110 points, Denver is 38-9.

The Nuggets and Warriors have played one playoff series all-time with the Warriors winning this series 4-2 in 2013.

