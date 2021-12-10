Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How Was There No Foul Called On This Shot By Steph Curry?
    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening. During the game, Curry nailed a three-pointer, but was clearly fouled and there was no foul called.
    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up their 21st win of the season when they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94 in California on Wednesday evening.    

    Their 21-4 record in their first 25 games of the season is the best record in the entire NBA.   

    After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they look like the contender they used to be.   

    During the game, Steph Curry nailed a three-pointer, but was knocked down during the shot, and there was no foul called.  

    The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

    Curry finished the game with 22 points, two rebounds and two assists. 

    The loss sent the Trail Blazers back to 11-15 in their first 26 games of the season. 

