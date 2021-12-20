Big News About Andrew Wiggins Before Kings-Warriors Game On Monday

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening, and for the game they will likely be without one of their best players.

Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference.

At 24-6, the Warriors have more wins, but the Suns at 23-5, have less losses.

Wiggins has been sensational this season averaging 18.7 points and shooting 42.2% from the three-point range.

As for the Kings, they have struggled with a 13-18 record in their first 31 games, after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in California on Sunday evening.

