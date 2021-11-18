Watch Lonzo Ball Play Incredible Defense On Damian Lillard In The Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail picked up their eighth win of the season (8-8) when they beat the Chicago Bulls in Oregon on Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers won the game 112-107, and the Bulls fell to 10-5 on the season.

During the game, Lonzo Ball had an incredible defensive sequence on the All-Star point guard Lillard.

Ball guarded him all the way the to the basket, and then swatted his shot attempt out of bounds.

The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

Lillard finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds and ten assists in the game and played 40 minutes.

He had been questionable to play earlier in the day

Ball had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists in the game.

