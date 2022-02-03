Skip to main content
Huge News About Heat-Spurs Game

Due to inclement weather in Texas, the game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs will start earlier.

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Miami Heat in Texas on Thursday night, and the game was supposed to begin at 8:30 P.M. Eastern Time.  

However, due to inclement weather in Texas, the game will begin at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time. 

The NBA's announcement can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications. 

The tweet said: "The Miami Heat @ San Antonio Spurs game tonight will now start at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm local due to pending inclement weather in San Antonio." 

The Heat come into the game with a 32-20 record in the 52 games that they've played, which has them as the second seed in the east. 

As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the west with a 19-33 record in 52 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

