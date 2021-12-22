Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Huge News About Raptors-Bulls Game
    The NBA has announced that the game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls that was scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed.
    On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls were supposed to host the Toronto Raptors at the United Center in Illinois. 

    However, the NBA has announced that the game has been postponed, and the announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications. 

    In the announcement the league says that the Raptors do not have eight available players, which is the minimum requirement for a game. 

    As of Wednesday, the Bulls have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA during the 2021-22 season.  

    They are 19-10 in their first 29 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    As for the Raptors, they are 14-15 in their first 29 games of the season, but are the tenth seed, which would still qualify them for the play-in tournament. 

