On Friday, Sole Retriever reported that Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum will get a signature Air Jordan shoe.
One thing that basketball and the NBA have above other sports is the fact that their shoes are so popular. 

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young and others all have popular basketball shoes that are sold in stores across the country. 

On Friday, another NBA All-Star is reportedly getting his own signature basketball shoe. 

According to Nicholas Vlachos of Sole Retriever, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is getting a signature shoe with Air Jordan brand for 2023. 

Vlachos wrote in Sole Retriever: "The Jordan Tatum 1 in its three launch colorways is slated to release in the Summer of 2023 through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. Coming in full-family sizing, the retail price is set at $120 for men’s pairs."

This big news for fans of Tatum and the Celtics, because they will now be able to wear his own signature shoe. 

On Friday night, Tatum also confirmed the news by quote tweeting the post from Sole Retriever with four sets of eye emojis. 

After playing one season at Duke, he was the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Celtics. 

Since coming into the NBA only five seasons ago, he has already been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times, the NBA Finals and been to the All-Star Game in each of the three seasons. 

Not to mention he is still just 24-years-old, and only getting better each season. 

For Air Jordan, it sounds like he is the perfect guy to give a signature shoe too. 

Huge News Announced About Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar
