Huge News Reported About Nuggets-Nets Game

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the game that was scheduled for Sunday night between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, has been postponed.

The report from Wojnarowski can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Nets have an abundance of players who are in the league's health and safety protocols.

On the season, the Nets are the top team in the Eastern Conference, and have a 21-9 record in their first 30 games of the season.

They have had plenty of players in and out of the lineup, and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has yet to play this season, but they have still looked like a contender all season long.

As for the Nuggets they have a 15-14 record.

