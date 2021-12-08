Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season
    Publish date:

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    I believe that the New York Knicks should make a trade for Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers. LeVert began his career on the Brooklyn Nets, before being traded to the Pacers last season.
    Author:

    I believe that the New York Knicks should make a trade for Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers. LeVert began his career on the Brooklyn Nets, before being traded to the Pacers last season.

    The New York Knicks started out the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1 in their first six games after going 41-31 last year.  

    After the strong start to keep the momentum going from last season, they appeared as if they'd be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. 

    Unfortunately, the Knicks have gone just 6-11 in their last 17 games, and now have an 11-12 record, which would not have them in the playoffs if they were to start on Tuesday. 

    One of the struggles for the Knicks has been of their guard play, and Kemba Walker has been pulled from the rotation, and has not played in each of the last three games even though he was active. 

    On Tuesday, Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported that the Pacers are "receptive" towards trade talks about Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner. 

    The tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below, and the article in The Athletic can be read here. 

    I believe that the Knicks should try and trade for LeVert. 

    Why should the Knicks trade for LeVert? 

    The Knicks are struggling at the guard position right now, and while Derrick Rose has been a solid option, they cannot rely on him to carry the entire load all the way to the playoffs. 

    They need some more play-makers, and LeVert is the perfect mix of a scorer, but also someone that can create for others. 

    Last season, the former Michigan star averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. 

    Averaging over 20 points and five assists per game is no joke, and he could truly change the trajectory of the season for the Knicks. 

    For reference, the leader in assists on the Knicks this season is forward Julius Randle who is averaging 5.3 assists. 

    Their overall guard play just has not been strong, and LeVert could solve both scoring issues and play-making all in one. 

    Not to mention he's also familiar with New York City, he was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2016 and played for them until last season. 

    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    just now
    USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294546_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets’ Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update On DeMar DeRozan's Status After Entering Health And Safety Protocols

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said About Being Pulled From The Knicks Rotation

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Magic

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17307643_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_11475348_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had

    4 hours ago