Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings started out the season 5-4 in their first nine games, and for a franchise that has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, that is not a bad a start.

However, they have gone 1-5 in their last six games and are now 6-9 through 17 games of the 2021-22 season.

Their latest loss came to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night 107-97.

The Timberwolves advanced to 5-9 with the win.

After the game, NBA Champion Tristian Thompson had a lot to say about the Kings, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below rom the Twitter account of Kings on NBCS.

"You gotta be ready to play, your numbers called, you're in the damn game, I don't need no f***ing coach to inspire me," Thompson said to reporters. "Never that, never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I'm f***ing retiring."

Thompson had eight points and nine rebounds in the game.

Related stories on NBA basketball