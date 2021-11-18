Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    "I Don't Need No F***ing Coach To Inspire Me" Tristan Thompson Sounded Off After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves
    Publish date:

    Tristan Thompson and the Sacramento Kings lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Sacramento Kings started out the season 5-4 in their first nine games, and for a franchise that has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, that is not a bad a start. 

    However, they have gone 1-5 in their last six games and are now 6-9 through 17 games of the 2021-22 season. 

    Their latest loss came to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night 107-97. 

    The Timberwolves advanced to 5-9 with the win. 

    After the game, NBA Champion Tristian Thompson had a lot to say about the Kings, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below rom the Twitter account of Kings on NBCS. 

    "You gotta be ready to play, your numbers called, you're in the damn game, I don't need no f***ing coach to inspire me," Thompson said to reporters. "Never that, never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I'm f***ing retiring."

    Thompson had eight points and nine rebounds in the game. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

