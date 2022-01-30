Skip to main content
"I Love Steph" Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About Steph Curry

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors faced off in San Francisco at Chase Center on Saturday night, and the Warriors won the game by a final score of 110-106. 

Kyrie Irving had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Steph Curry had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.   

After the game, Irving spoke about Curry and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

"I love Steph," Irving said to reporters postgame. "The guy has completely revolutionized the game."   

Irving and Curry faced off in the NBA Finals several times over the past eight years when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

"Going against each other has been great, but I think studying each other has been even more of a special bond," Irving said.  

